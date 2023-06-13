Thinning will begin along Snowbowl Road this week, the Coconino National Forest announced.

On Wednesday, contractors plan to begin cutting small-diameter trees along a 2-mile section of Snowbowl Road, approximately 2 miles up the road from where it intersects with U.S. Highway 180.

Operations will include the use of chainsaws and hand-piling logs and slash. All motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians in the area of operations should be aware of falling trees.

The thinning is meant to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire on the San Francisco Peaks, improve forest health and improve wildlife habitat, forest officials say.

For public safety, intermittent road closures of up to 30 minutes at a time may occur Monday through Friday outside of Snowbowl’s winter operating season.

Signage will be displayed to alert the public and all motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians will be required to stop during intermittent road closures.