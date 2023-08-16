Contractors started thinning small diameter trees this week along a 2-mile section of Snowbowl Road.

The thinning operation is approximately 2 miles up the road from where it intersects with U.S. Highway 180.

Crews are using chainsaws to cut and then hand-piling logs and slash. All motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians in the area of operations should be aware of falling trees.

Officials say these fuels reduction treatments will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire on the San Francisco Peaks, improve forest health and improve wildlife habitat.

For public safety, intermittent road closures of up to 30 minutes at a time may occur during the thinning project. Signage will be displayed to alert the public and all motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians will be required to stop during intermittent road closures.