Thinning and fire make ponderosa forests healthier amid climate change, new Northern Arizona University study shows

But Stoddard said they found that, once initially thinned and burned, sections of the forest could go without being touched by fire for a long time and still be much healthier than untreated parts of the forest.

“In a lot of cases, in some of the more remote areas, we didn't have more than one fire coming in. So seeing those areas still maintain that forest structure when we initially treated it, and still having those benefits, even without putting that frequent fire back in -- that was a big surprise,” Stoddard said.

He said that could be good news for forest managers, who have millions of potential acres in need of treatment and limited funding and ability to do so. If forest managers are able to treat and burn a section of the forest once and then leave it for many years, that may allow for more acres to receive treatment in the long term.

In short, although fire is still a critical part of ponderosa pine forests, it may be used less frequently than historical evidence might suggest is necessary.

Stoddard said in the parts of the forest that received less fire, they also saw more regeneration of young ponderosa pines, as they were able to establish themselves in the absence of more frequent fire. And that regeneration could be helpful in countering any die-off that does occur as a result of climate change, he said.

