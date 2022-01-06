Theresa Hatathlie appointed to District 7 Senate vacancy

Theresa Hatathlie will fill the District 7 Senate seat left vacant following the December resignation of Democratic state Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Hatathlie following an extended interview process during a special session Thursday.

Hatathlie is a lifelong resident of Coalmine, Ariz. She currently serves as the Logistics Coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund. She previously worked as a Human Resources Director for the Tuba City Unified School District and represented the Western Navajo Agency of the Navajo Nation as a Board of Regent for Diné College.

Her appointment to serve the vast northeastern Arizona district that includes huge swaths of the Navajo Nation is effective immediately. The 2022 legislative session is set to begin Monday. Hatathlie will serve the remainder of Peshlakai’s term, which will end later this year.

In a letter to the board, Hatathlie wrote that the future demands strategic policies that integrate renewable resources, while also focusing on smart principles, fiscal accountability and environmental sustainability.

“I will make a team commitment to surmount these objectives in ways that sustains the vitality of the people and communities of Legislative District 7,” she said.

Following her appointment, she pledged to the board that she will make the sacrifices needed to best represent District 7. She added that she was honored to see such strong female leadership between the three candidates, who were all women, and Peshlakai, who was the first Native American woman elected to the state Senate.

"That's something that's such a privilege — to break those glass ceilings and to continue to have that strong leadership," Hatathlie said.

Like Peshlakai, Hatathlie is a Democrat. State law requires the Board of Supervisors to select a replacement from a list of three nominees submitted by the Coconino County Democratic Party.

“After careful deliberation, we are confident that Theresa Hatathlie will serve the residents of Legislative District 7 well and represent the needs of her constituents,” Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Lena Fowler said. “Her background and qualifications make her the best choice for this position, and we wish her the best in her legislative service.”

Peshlakai resigned midway through her third two-year term in the Senate to take a position in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation. She told The Arizona Republic her decision was also motivated by the low pay. State legislators make $24,000 annually.

