There's a New Kid in Town: Don Felders of the Eagles performs the classics at the Pepsi Amphitheater on July 15

There are few bands in the history of American music that have made a mark as indelible as the one made by the Eagles. During their time together, they sold millions of records, were inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame and defined and cultivated a sound and style that was synonymous with popular Americana, and on July 15, Arizonans will have the opportunity to experience the sound of the Eagles again with one of their most renowned members: Don “Fingers” Felder.

As a former lead guitarist for the Eagles, Felder is a certified rock and roll legend. During his 27-year tenure with the Eagles, he brought his lyrical guitar work to many of the Eagles’s best tracks including Life in the Fast Lane, One of These Nights and New Kid In Town, but Felder’s most soaring achievement during this time would be his work on the band’s zeitgeist defining masterpiece, Hotel California. The song’s beautiful and exotic melody would distinguish the Eagles as one of the greatest bands of the 20th Century. But as time went on, the band grew apart, and in 2001, Felder too would leave.

Making a name for yourself is hard when your entire career has been defined by the group you were in. That separation becomes even harder when that group is the Eagles, but Felder managed to build an impressive career for himself that has not only strengthened the power of his legacy but also charted a path forward with new sounds, new collaborators and new fans.

The Arizona Daily Sun will be interviewing Felder for a more in-depth piece about his career and his plans for the future, but until then, make sure to secure your tickets to the concert on the Pepsi Amphitheater website at pepsiamp.com. You’re not going to want to miss it.