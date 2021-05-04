 Skip to main content
Theatrikos announces return to the stage -- at the Arboretum
  • Updated
Theatrikos Theatre Company (copy)

Theatrikos Theatre Company's Doris Harper-White Community Playhouse. 

 Gabriel Granillo, Arizona Daily Sun

Theatrikos, the Flagstaff community theater which has gone dark since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced that it will reopen this summer with an outdoor production of the comedy "Native Gardens," staged at the Arboretum starting July 24.

The theater company also announced it will return to its stage at the Doris Harper-White Playhouse starting Oct. 1 with performances of "I Hate Hamlet."

"In theater, we live by the motto, 'The show must go on,'" Theatrikos' safety coordinator, Issi Raynor-Fried said in a press release. "But more important than that is the health and safety of the Flagstaff community. The Arboretum allows for great social distancing and has the best air circulation Mother Nature has to offer."

Abiding by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will be mandatory, even outdoors at the Arboretum, Raynor-Fried said.

Performances of "Native Gardens" will be at 2 p.m. on July 24, 25 and 31 and Aug. 1. Tickets can be purchased at Theatrikos.com or by calling (928) 774-1662. 

