Theatrikos announces limited reopening for Christmas show

The Theatrikos Theatre Company, which saw several productions canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, has decided to reopen on a limited basis, the board of directors announced this week.

In a Facebook post to patrons, the board wrote that after "extensive consideration," the theater will reopen "on a very limited basis" with its Christmas show, "A Tuna Christmas," running Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.

Theatrikos has implemented a host of safety protocols, most notably blocking off 75% of seats, meaning seating will be reduced from 118 to 32. Other measures include mandatory mask-wearing for patrons, temperature checks upon entering and specially designed entrances and exits. Actors will stay 12 feet away from the first row of the audience.

"For those who are uncomfortable coming back to a public venue, we understand," the post stated. "'A Tuna Christmas' will also be live streamed into your home."

For more information, go to theatrikos.com.

