‘The universal language’: Bringing music therapy to Flagstaff

Gaughan is originally from Tucson and moved to Phoenix to attend Arizona State University as a music performance major in cello, until she changed paths to focus on music therapy instead to better utilize both her music and people skills. She has been practicing for five years in hospice and also has clinical experience working with children and young adults with disabilities and providing bereavement support.

“It sounds corny, but there is really something that’s truly healing and magical about music. It affects us all personally in different ways. People say music is the universal language and I think that is so true -- it is a way to connect people and heal people and I’ve seen that time and time again,” Gaughan said. “I’m excited to be able to take the reins and have my own business and be able to make it what I want, and so far I am.”

Gaughan equates music therapy to more traditional therapies such as physical, speech and occupational — the only difference is that she uses music to address clients’ cognitive, social and physical goals. She said, in her experience, music therapy is highly motivating for clients because it is both non-invasive and all-inclusive.