The season of giving: Six ways to donate this holiday season in Flagstaff

It’s the holiday season, and everyone is out finishing their shopping list. Just like Santa himself, who isn’t checking it twice? Beyond buying gifts for family and friends, many organizations in Flagstaff are making it possible to give back to the community. Help a child or family in need this Christmas season with these giving options.

Putting Christmas Dinner On The Table

This year, the Flagstaff Visitor Center is partnering with Flagstaff Family Food Center to create a 2022 advent calendar. This advent calendar will provide Flagstaff families with dry food options to help them get through the holiday season – and beyond. To learn more about how you can volunteer or donate to Flagstaff Family Food Center, head over to their website or check out their Amazon wish list for items they need.

Helping Santa Out

Toys for Tots toy collection boxes have been placed at over 50 local Flagstaff businesses including several buildings on NAU campus, Dirty Birdies sports bar, OneAz Credit Union and so many others. To donate a toy to a child in need, head over to one of the collection boxes and drop off brand-new, unwrapped and packaged toys. For a full list of collection box locations, check out the Flagstaff Toys for Tots Facebook.

Become An Angel This Holiday

At Flagstaff Mall, the Salvation Army has set up its annual Angel Tree. At this tree, Flagstaff community members are able to pick out a child in need, shop for their requested gifts and bring them back to the table. Make sure the gifts are unwrapped, brand new and packaged. This gives patrons a chance to donate to children in a way that feels personalized and personable. To learn more, head over to their Facebook page.

Feeding Native Elders

On Dec. 20 starting at 8 a.m., Light Ranch Mission is throwing its annual food distribution event. Light Ranch Mission is a non-profit organization that provides free food and essentials to Native elders and their families who are in need. To donate and learn more, head over to their website or GoFundMe.

A Sock Hop At Flagstaff Foot and Ankle Specialists

Flagstaff Foot and Ankle Specialists and Sunshine Rescue Mission are partnering to put on a holiday sock drive. At their office on Columbus Avenue, they are taking new and unwrapped men’s, women’s and children’s socks, which are being placed on and below their sock tree. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22.

The Gift Of A Sandwich

At the Chick-Fil-A on Milton Rd., there are two ways to give back to the community. Inside, they have a Gift of Warmth donation box for coats, jackets, blankets, socks and gloves. With every coat donation, a customer can get a free #1 Original Sandwich Entrée. To learn more about this program, head over to their Facebook.