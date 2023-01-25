The real risk of avalanche in northern Arizona: What you should know before setting off for the backcountry

Since the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, there have been at least four naturally caused avalanches in northern Arizona.

James Foulks, the vice president of Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center (KPAC), expects the actual count is higher.

“There’s been quite a significant number of fairly large, destructive avalanches,” Foulks said. “I’m sure there are a lot more on the sides of the mountain that we don’t currently have access to or have not been back to.”

KPAC is a nonprofit that provides avalanche education. According to Foulks, avalanches are extremely common on the San Francisco Peaks, and that makes the work of educating the public extremely important.

“Any time you get new snow, that changes the avalanche risk. We’ve had a lot of snow in a very short period of time, and right now above tree line and at tree line, we are at a considerable avalanche danger,” he said. “But it’s constantly changing depending on what the temperature is doing, what the clouds are doing. Everything.”

KPAC offers free training, as well as avalanche preparedness and forecasting certification courses. It also prepares daily “avalanche forecasts” on its website.

KPAC’s forecast indicated avalanche risk was considerable on Monday at the tree line and moderate below the tree line. “Considerable” is the third-highest risk level on KPAC’s scale.

New snow and winds are capable of triggering slab avalanches, and KPAC recommended avoiding “wind-loaded, rounded, pillowed, rippled, and corniced slopes steeper than 30 degrees near and above tree line.”

In a “slab” avalanche, snow moves in one cohesive unit or layer before disintegrating into moving debris.

“To have an avalanche, you have to have three primary things. You have to have a strong layer [of snow]. You have to have a weak layer underneath it that will fail, and you have to have a trigger on top of it. In the case of a human-caused avalanche, that human is the trigger. The weight causes that layer to fail and it sheers to give us that sliding surface,” Foulks said.

There are two types of avalanches — the ones that start naturally, and the ones triggered by humans. According to Foulks, human-caused avalanches are reported much less often.

In Foulks’ world of backcountry skiing and avalanche education, there’s a common saying that “wind is the architect of avalanches.”

“That wind is now taking snow that was on the ground and stripping it and depositing it somewhere else, so it’s like it’s snowing all over again. The thing is that new snow is falling on something that’s firmer, so that creates instability,” Foulks explained.

Wind is not the only driver of natural avalanches.

“Here in the Four Corners region, we get a lot of melt-freeze cycles,” Foulks said. “Although this year has probably been colder than most years. That presents its own challenges when the snowpack is allowed to warm up and set, some of the instabilities that avalanches are actually failing on persist for much longer.”

No matter the cause, Foulks said, he dedicates his time volunteering with Kachina Peaks because avalanches are serious and the risk is real.

“It’s all about educating the public on a subject that is perhaps a little obscure. People think of snow as this very harmless thing to go and have fun times in; it’s certainly that,” Foulks said. “When you get out in the backcountry, the risks elevate significantly. At the end of the day, we all want to have a good time, and we want to have a good time again next week and next month, and have that go on for our lives instead of having those lives cut short.”

Foulks said there are some essential items recreators should have on their person before leaving to enjoy the snowpack and powder on skis, a board or snowshoes.

“There are a lot of essentials going into the backcountry ... everything from water, food, method of fire starting, emergency shelter, extra layers of clothes, things like that. But just in case avalanche activity, there are three major basics,” Foulks said. “That is, an avalanche probe to find an individual who was buried, and an avalanche shovel to dig them out. Probably the first and most important thing is an avalanche transceiver that everybody in the party should be wearing, so if someone is buried, the transceiver is constantly transmitting a signal and people in the rescue party are able to switch the transceiver to search and then find that individual, where they can use the probe and the shovel.”

It’s not just what’s on your body that counts when you’re caught in an avalanche; according to Foulks, knowledge is the key to survival.

“First of al,l get the knowledge that is required for you to conduct your activities out in the backcountry safely,” Foulks said. “So you don’t get yourself or your friends killed. You’ve got to have the tools, all the equipment. You’ve got to have the knowledge to know how to use it appropriately to both gauge the danger and hopefully not have to conduct a rescue and save someone’s life.”

Coconino County Search and Rescue has similar recommendations. In cold weather, cellphone batteries die quickly, so the county recommends bringing a fully charged phone and backup power as well as alternative signaling equipment, navigation tools, extra clothes and emergency shelter.

“It’s quite dangerous to have to go and rescue someone in a dangerous situation already. Search and rescue personnel are putting their lives at risk to help someone. I’m glad that they’re there, and I’m sure they’re happy to do it, but it’s really incumbent on us as individuals to be a little more responsible for not just our behavior, but those who have to come and help,” Foulks said.

Since the year began, Coconino County Search and Rescue (SAR) has conducted six rescues in the backcountry and 20 rescues total. Its roster of 130 volunteers has been deployed in smaller teams to ski, snowshoe and hike to people who’ve gotten lost or stuck outside of regular ski boundaries.

According to Coconino County Search and Rescue Sgt. Aaron Dick, the majority of those rescues have had SAR personnel working with ski patrol to reach people. Occasionally teams have had to use Snowbowl’s snowcats to transport rescuers to and from incidents.

“A common theme we see is that people get into the backcountry to get into fresh powder. The majority of the time they don’t have a plan and don’t have the right knowledge or equipment to be in the backcountry,” Dick said. “The backcountry is not patrolled, and there is no avalanche mitigation outside of the regular skiing boundaries.”

Dick also pointed out that snowboarders in the backcountry are more likely to get stuck in deep powder.

“We’ve had to bring snowshoes to a lot of people, and help them hike out,” Dick added.

Foulks said he had always wanted to get into backcountry skiing. In order to take on the task, he took an avalanche survival course at KPAC not long after it was founded. The course information and mission seemed so worthwhile that he eventually became a volunteer — and ultimately the organization’s vice president.

Now, as an avalanche educator in his own right, Foulks hopes to impress on backcountry enthusiasts the seriousness of avalanche risk in particular.

“The number one thing is do not underestimate how powerful the avalanche will be and how helpless you will be. Once it happens you have zero control. You can’t outrun it on skis or on a snowboard. Once it has you, it will bury you quickly and you cannot move. This idea that snow is this soft fluffy thing. In an avalanche it turns into concrete,” he said.