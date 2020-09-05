The Orpheum’s takes 'baby step' toward reopening with outdoor lot performance

J.C. Anderson, a comedy promoter and performer at Friday's show, said he was unsure of how to do his first live show in months. He described how many comedians who were able to build a career in comedy have had to fall back on unemployment checks and finding new jobs during the pandemic.

He was excited to get back in front of a crowd, but was clearly wondering: With so much going on in the country and in the news, do people want to hear jokes about the pandemic or jokes about everything else?

"We all have at least 20 years experience for each of us, the hardest part of it is we haven't been doing anything for five months. Now it's like, what's relevant other than COVID?" Anderson said. "Of course we'll make jokes about it, but do people really want to hear about the pandemic or do they want to hear comedy?"

As he performed and the pink light lit up his face, people walking on the street stopped and listened as the crowd of less than 50 people laughed.

REOPENING

Charles Smith, owner of the Orpheum, said the venue realizes there is a long road ahead of them.