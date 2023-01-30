“The most dangerous thing”: Flagstaff fire crews put out flames on the interstate

On Saturday night, sometime after 9 p.m., a semi-truck hauling yogurt caught fire on the Interstate 40.

According to Flagstaff Fire Department Public Information Officer Paul Sanders, the driver noticed his trailer was on fire. He pulled to the shoulder of the interstate, not far from the Country Club exit in Flagstaff, and separated the tractor of the vehicle from the trailer.

The driver’s quick thinking meant he wasn’t injured, but by the time Flagstaff firefighters got to the scene, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

According to Sanders, those flames were reaching 40-50 feet in height. Smoke was beginning to pose a danger to motorists as it spread from the flaming trailer through the already dark and icy January night.

Working a fire on the side of any road might be more dangerous at night, but fire crews say extinguishing flames beside a major interstate highway is even more treacherous.

“That is by far, unequivocally one of the most dangerous things we do. We get lanes closed for traffic, but people still go us by fast,” Sanders said. He pointed out that firefighters, police officers, highway patrol trooper, and other first responders die every year responding to calls for service on the side of the road.

“It’s an incredibly dangerous. There was a lot of smoke and it was dark. ... We asked people when you see our lights to slow down. There’s a tendency to want to rubber-neck or gawk and check out what’s going on when people see our lights. That’s just human nature, but it’s so important to get over, give us space and slow down.”

FFD responded to the fire with three engines, one water tender and a battalion chief. They were able to put out the fire without any injuries to civilians or personnel.

Getting the flames completely quenched took hours, according to Sanders, and crews had to stay on scene to watch for hot spots. Traffic had to be diverted, and Flagstaff drivers may have noticed more semi trucks using routes through town than usual this weekend as a result of shutdowns and lane closures from the incident.

This past weekend, Sanders said, was a particularly busy one for the Flagstaff Fire Department.

“I would estimate there were between 20 and 35 motor vehicle crashes just in the 48 hours I worked — city-wide,” said Sanders, adding that crews are responding to slide-offs, fender benders, and incidents related to winter weather and driving.

As Flagstaff braces for more snow before the end of winter, Sanders has a warning for the community based on recent experience.

“The thing we ask is, if it’s not essential travel, use discretion. We run so many significant accidents,” he said. After major storms, Sanders said, there is a pattern of accidents. Some cause injuries, but even the ones that don’t can cause first responders to face dangerous conditions or put themselves at risk to help. “It just makes everything smoother if people stay home when they can. If it’s not essential for you to travel, stay off the roads, wait until the storm clears.”