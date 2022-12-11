The most beauty we ever lost: New exhibit memorializes Glen Canyon

“It was probably the most beautiful places on Earth,” said Hank Hassell, 79, as he struggled and failed to dam back a tear from his eye.

“And the fact that nobody knew it well enough to insist that it be saved at all costs was probably one of the great tragedies in the last century.”

The place Hassell mourns is Glen Canyon, the subject of his newly curated exhibit “Images of a Lost World: Glen Canyon on the Colorado,” which will be on display at Northern Arizona University’s Cline Library until July. With this collection of maps, photography and even a signed pith helmet, Hassell hopes to acquaint people with the legendary landscape so that they may know exactly what was lost.

Glen Canyon disappeared decades ago, flooded under the waters of Lake Powell following the 1966 construction of Glen Canyon Dam. As a longtime river runner, hiker and lover of the American Southwest, it was a place Hassell wishes he knew better himself.

“These are places that I would have loved to see but never got to,” Hassel said. “When the gates of Glen Canyon Dam were closed, I was in the middle of junior college. I didn’t know one rock from another.”

But now, through years of poring over archival photography, Hassell knows the rocks, river and sky of Glen Canyon with an intimacy that would rival any of its devoted explorers.

Putting together “Images of a Lost World” was “a dream” for Hassell, one that began through his work in the Cline Library Special Collections department, where he helped identify photographs, documents, materials of all sort related to the Colorado Plateau.

“I was pretty familiar with what was up here,” Hassel said. “And I figured that what we had was a premier collection of Glen Canyon photographs.”

The exhibit features the work of many revered photographers from a bygone era, including folk singer and activist Katie Lee, noted landscape photographer Josef Muench, Emery Kolb, Margaret Eiseman, Tad Nichols and more. Hassell has taken the best and brightest of these photographs and arranged them in order of river mile, so that a visitor can imagine themselves floating downstream through roughly 170 miles of scenery from Hite, Utah, to Lees Ferry.

The opening of the exhibit is an array of USGS maps from the early 1950s that detail Glen Canyon before it was submerged under Lake Powell. These maps, according to Hassell, were commissioned during the post-war “uranium boom."

“At the time, it was discovered that we had better maps of the moon than we had of southern Utah,” he added.

The first photographs of the exhibit show the mouth of the Dirty Devil River, which Hassell said was named by John Wesley Powell during his 1869 expedition. The name — meant to express Powell’s chagrin that water was too muddy to drink — later spurred a pang of Christian guilt in the explorer.

“He felt bad during the rest of his trip that he had named a geological feature for the Father of Lies,” Hassell explained. “So when he got to the middle of the Grand Canyon, and he saw this beautiful, pure, clear stream of water flowing into the Colorado River from the North Rim, he named it Bright Angel Creek to make amends.”

From there, the exhibits meanders down river, past where Cass Hite established a ferry using the engine of a 1928 Ford, past monumental and strangely unique petroglyphs, beyond the mouth of Forgotten Canyon, Rainbow Bridge, Cathedral in the Desert and more.

Among the photography are written descriptions detailing the histories represented by the images, but the best way to experience the exhibit, by far, is with Hassell as your guide. With his company comes elaborate tales of ancient inhabitants, of Mormon settlers using blasting powder and aspen poles to negotiate their wagons through rugged canyons, of lost Franciscan priests, of governmental intrigue and scrappy river guides — all woven into the tapestry of a canyon that captured the imagination of artists and explorers since time immemorial.

A canyon that is now gone.

But, maybe, reemerging.

Glen Canyon has been making the news more and more as historic drought and overuse of the Colorado River drains Lake Powell, receding waters revealing much of what was drowned back in 1966.

But no matter how much the lake recedes, certain aspects will never be rediscovered, Hassell said.

“The lake destroyed a lot of what you see here,” he said. “There is no longer any trace of Hite Ferry. It's buried under 100 feet of mud.”

He walked over to a photograph of Cathedral in the Desert -- the last and largest in the exhibit -- which Hassell selected describes as “the most magnificent place I’ve ever seen a picture of.”

“I saw a picture taken [of Cathedral in the Desert] in June of last year, and the mud was up that far,” Hassell said, pointing to a place on the canyon wall above the trees. “All the greenery has been killed.”

According to Hassell, the question of Glen Canyon’s return was also posed to famed artist Katie Lee before her death.

“And you know what her answer was?” Hassell asked. “It was ‘No. No, it's not coming back. It'll never be the way it was.’”

Along with the wonder and history that he wants visitors to take form “Images of a Lost World,” Hassell hopes for something else as well.

“My chief goal, besides showing the beauty of the canyon,” he said, “was to let people know that there's no place so beautiful that we can’t wreck it.”

“And unless we decide as a civilization,” Hassell added, “that there are places that are inviolate, that simply we cannot touch, then this will happen again and again and again.”

While in the age of social media, many environmentalists have sought to preserve natural areas from the ravages of over-visitation by keeping places secret through practices like “responsible tagging,” Hassell sees that Glen Canyon tells a different story — that if its splendor had been more widely celebrated, it may have been saved.

“The best way to make sure that your area is developed and despoiled is to make sure nobody knows about it but you,” he said. “What it takes to save a place is to make sure that that place has a constituency. Having an exhibit like this acquaints people with what is what is out there.”

“Well, in this case,” he added. “What was out there.”

The “Images of a Lost World” exhibit will be available for viewing at NAU’s Cline Library until July. Regularly scheduled monthly tours with Hassell will begin on Jan. 5, 2023, at 4 p.m., though Hassell also noted he could be available to interested groups at other times. Contact information and library hours can be found at nau.edu/library/.

For those unable to visit the exhibit in person, a virtual exhibit is available at library.nau.edu/speccoll/exhibits/scaexhibits/glencanyon/.