The Marathon Project delivers as Hall, Hehir top history-making groups

Fast times were delivered as promised Sunday during The Marathon Project.
Sara Hall just missed setting the American women's record time in winning the unprecedented race in Chandler, clocking a lifetime best 2:20:32 just weeks after a 2:22:01 performance in London in early October. She was barely ever a step behind the fastest pacing group for the women's field.
Keira D'Amato continued her stellar year of shaking things up on the running scene with a runner-up performance that came in 2:22:56, finishing with Hall as the only two female runners to go below 2:25:00.
The men's race was one of the fastest in history as seven total athletes crossed the finish line with sub-2:10 times. NAZ Elite had two runners in that speedy group, but they could not catch former teammate Martin Hehir, who showed courage down the stretch of the race in pulling away from the competition with long strides to take the victory in 2:08:59.
Hehir, whose pace-per-mile average ended up at four-minutes and 55-seconds, became the seventh-fastest all-time American male while getting the gold, with Noah Droddy completing the exacta in 2:09:09 for ninth all-time on that list.
As soon as Droddy — who had no chance of catching Hehir toward the end — ended his race, he stepped to the side to vomit. Most of the men's leading group was tight, but thinned from about 20 runners to about 14 around 45 minutes into the race.
Entering Sunday as the 11th-fastest U.S. marathoner of all time, NAZ Elite's Scott Fauble added another sub-2:10 marathon to his resume, finishing in 2:09:42 for fourth place — off the 2:09:09 he set in 2019 at Boston. Teammate Scott Smith broke new ground and achieved a PR with a time of 2:09:46 that was good for sixth place.
The men's race had three more runners go under 2:10:00 than the Houston U.S. Marathon Trials saw in 2012 when four achieved the feat.
Hehir started his outing running behind the lead pack in the late teens, but he methodically started counting heads and found himself in eighth place at about the 50-minute mark. By the last turn, he was running against the clock, and the group behind him had thinned out to hugging the curb.
NAZ Elite's Kellyn Taylor ran gutsy early, keeping stride with the fastest pacers and Hall, who was chasing Deena Kastor's record of 2:19:36, but she faded on the way to a solid third-place result in 2:25:22.
Emma Bates was fourth in the women's race — which had 40 total runners — at 2:25:40. Running for NAZ Elite, Julia Kohnen came in 11th in 2:29:58 for a PR.
Seven women ended up with the result of did not finish, including NAZ Elite's Stephanie Bruce. Lindsay Nelson with McKirdy Trained ran a PR of 2:39:33 with her 29th-place finish, besting her previous of 2:40:13.
Colin Bennie was the show runner on the men's side, hitting 2:09:38.
NAZ Elite had a few more PRs by the end of the day, as young runners Rory Linkletter PRed with a 2:12:54 for 17th place and Sid Vaughn went 2:14:28 for 25th in one of his best outings for the team yet.
Another McKirdy Trained athlete shave about a minute off their PR as John Raneri was 22nd in 2:13:57 to beat his former best of 2:14:13.
Jared Ward finished 35th 2:14:28 for a disappointing race after coming in with the second-fastest time of 2:09:25.
