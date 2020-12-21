The Marathon Project delivers as Hall, Hehir top history-making groups

Fast times were delivered as promised Sunday during The Marathon Project.

Sara Hall just missed setting the American women's record time in winning the unprecedented race in Chandler, clocking a lifetime best 2:20:32 just weeks after a 2:22:01 performance in London in early October. She was barely ever a step behind the fastest pacing group for the women's field.

Keira D'Amato continued her stellar year of shaking things up on the running scene with a runner-up performance that came in 2:22:56, finishing with Hall as the only two female runners to go below 2:25:00.

The men's race was one of the fastest in history as seven total athletes crossed the finish line with sub-2:10 times. NAZ Elite had two runners in that speedy group, but they could not catch former teammate Martin Hehir, who showed courage down the stretch of the race in pulling away from the competition with long strides to take the victory in 2:08:59.

Hehir, whose pace-per-mile average ended up at four-minutes and 55-seconds, became the seventh-fastest all-time American male while getting the gold, with Noah Droddy completing the exacta in 2:09:09 for ninth all-time on that list.