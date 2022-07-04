The many faces of freedom at the Flagstaff Independence Day parade

This year, the Flagstaff Fourth of July parade enjoyed an idyllic summer morning. Recent rains had washed the brick buildings clean and watered the distant mountains. Along the streets, the trees all glowed bright green while revelers clad in red, white and blue gathered shoulder to shoulder in their shade, shoulder to shoulder. Children sucked on cherry Popsicles while their parents jockeyed with chairs and blankets, preparing for the parade.

As the floats made their way through downtown, there was the expected cheering for politicians and sports teams, the chanting of “Rev it up!” for a line of classic cars, and a thunderous, earnest applause for the wildland firefighters that marched in their ash-stained clothes.

Stars and bars waved in handheld flags, and all the familiar phrases of patriotism — America the Great, I Love America, God Bless the USA — were out in abundance, written on signs and T-shirts, painted on truck windows and shouted from the lips of the exuberant crowd.

Among these slogans, there was a word that every American citizen will recognize as a crucial summary of American values: freedom. This year, the Arizona Daily Sun posed a single question to those who came to celebrate at the parade: “What does freedom mean to you?”

It’s all summed up in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, said Manny Nortel, whose family has been in Flagstaff for four generations.

“Peaceful assembly, our freedom of speech, freedom of religion, kind of everything that’s great about this country,” Nortel said. “Our right to earn our own money, start our own business. Everything about Flagstaff is freedom.”

Nortel mentioned that things have changed over the years he’d been coming to the Independence Day parade in Flagstaff. He said he misses the “Native American dancers” and the “carnival” atmosphere of when the parade was a three-day event. But ultimately, he says his town and country have been good to him.

“I have every right to succeed,” Nortel said. “The pursuit of happiness.”

The guarantees of the First Amendment were also important to Will Kaye’s definition of freedom.

“We’re able to think and speak freely,” he said. “We’re able to worship freely. It's a lot of things people take for granted.”

But many people are still not free in this country, said Juanita Carrillo.

“There’s too much racism,” Carrillo said, sitting with her family under an umbrella in a pickup truck. She talked about the ways she and her family have been subjected to racial profiling because of their brown skin, and the way they have had to weather undue accusations, like during a recent trip to a Flagstaff gas station where the attendant incorrectly insisted that her grandchild had stolen a piece of beef jerky.

When asked why she was at the parade, Carrillo answered matter-of-factly.

“I’m an American,” she said. “My family, my uncles have fought for us to be able to do this.” Carrillo is proud of her family’s military service, even if she doesn’t feel that it’s won her equal treatment. “We are still judged,” she said.

Freedom from judgment was important to other parade-goers as well. When asked for her definition, Nina Sales said freedom is the ability to “be who you are while allowing others to be who they want to be.” Jon Ramirez echoed this thought, saying “everyone has their right to an opinion, and I respect that.”

For others, the freedom to be true to one’s self was expressed in the idea of freedom of choice.

“I can choose where I want to work, choose my religion, choose who I want to be. I can do my thing, and you can do yours.” said Maria Ondrejech. “Freedom of choice is important to me.”

Her husband Dave, whose T-shirt read “freedom” across the back, chimed in.

“But we don’t mean choice as in, like, abortions,” he said.

The Ondrejechs explained that they were squarely against abortive healthcare practices due to their Catholic faith. “For us, it’s a religious issue,” Dave said. While they applauded American freedom of religion and said that choice was an important aspect of American life, they said they “drew the line” at people choosing abortions.

“But we’re really just spectators on the issue,” Dave said.

The Ondrejechs were not the only ones at the parade to bring up that particular freedom of choice, a right recently stripped from American women when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. To Shannon Welles, freedom meant having the right to make decisions over her own body.

“Our rights have been ripped away from us and [the Supreme Court is] looking at carving away more,” Welles said, concerned that as a married, gay woman, her right to marriage might be on the legal chopping block.

“It’s baffling and confounding that I, as a woman, still need to fight for my rights,” said Sandy Quintanilla, standing next to Welles while holding a sign that read “ERA NOW.” Her sign referred to the long-proposed, never adopted Equal Rights Amendment that would guarantee American women equal pay and equal rights in matters of employment, property, divorce and other arenas.

“How can we say we’re a progressive country when I still don’t have the same rights [men] do?” Quintanilla asked.

Despite their dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court, Quintanilla and Welles decided to show up for the Fourth of July parade as a matter of visibility.

“We’re not going quietly,” Welles said. “This is real, and every day I’m going to fight for this. I’m going to celebrate, and I’m going to fight.”

Freedom is equality, said Shelby Miller, who also expressed frustration over the inequalities she faces as an American woman. For her, attending the parade was about demonstrating her commitment to her fellow citizens.

“We believe in this country and we're not we're not going to back down,” Miller said. “Because if we do, we're going let other people down. We have to do it all together.”

Also struck by the recent Supreme Court rulings, David Fellows showed up to the parade wearing a T-shirt that read “Abort the Court.”

“My wife right there, all these women, lost their freedom of choice,” he said. “She does not have the rights that I have. How fair is that?”

Mandy Fellows said the loss of her freedom of choice made her feel like a second class citizen.

“I can’t tell you how it feels to wake up and not feel like a normal citizen,” she said. Even so, she exemplified a model citizen, wearing a patriotic T-shirt and picking up trash in the wake of the parade. She nodded along with her friend Jesse Perry, who said it was "sad" that progressive-minded people sometimes got “a bad attitude” about the Fourth of July and the American flag.

“We all need to rally around that flag,” Perry said. “It’s not the flag of the right. It’s the American flag.”

“That’s right,” Mandy Fellows said in agreement. “I’m not letting them take that away from me.”

For others at the parade, freedom was a less of a political concept. Freedom could be the freedom to gather and be happy, as was the case for Adam Niles, who said freedom meant “enjoying your day the way you want to enjoy it.” It could also be the freedom to be rude to strangers, as was the case for one large, muscly man who said “Freedom means I’m free to tell you to [expletive] off.”

Or maybe it’s just the freedom to say nothing at all, as many parade-goers chose when faced with the question. It’s a fair choice. Freedom, for all the importance Americans put on it, is often freely interpreted.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

