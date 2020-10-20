The legend of Zaadii: Flagstaff boy becomes comic book superhero

Together, Benally and Cox also weighed in on design details from the arrowhead design on Z-Hawk’s suit to the squash blossom amulet he is given for protection by a character named after Benally’s own daughter, who she said felt like Zaadii’s protector from the time he was born.

And though in his mind, Zaadii was Batman, in print, he has taken the form of a hawk, the bird his mother still associates with him, five years later.

“I saw a lot of hawks when I was pregnant with Zaadii and there were hawks that were circling during his funeral and I just often feel a connection to him with the hawks that are around,” Cox said.

In addition, the hawk is the mascot of the STAR School where Zaadii spent much of his time. In 2016, a garden was built at the school in his honor by community members and supporters of the Zaadii Foundation, which was created to raise awareness of parking lot safety and promote mindful driving.

Cox explained that nature has been helping her to heal and in spending time outdoors, she has developed a close relationship with a hawk family that lives nearby and often flies over her house.

In particular, she remembered an experience shortly after Zaadii died when she obstinately attempted a mountain bike ride and crashed, ending up thrown on her back.