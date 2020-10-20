The legend of Zaadii: Flagstaff boy becomes comic book superhero

Three-year-old Zaaditozhon (“Zaadii”) Tso knew he was a superhero.
He even had the cape to prove it.
From the moment he saw his 8-year-old sister’s Elsa cape as she channeled her inner ice princess, he was hooked on the way the often-stolen fabric billowed behind him as he jumped, tumbled and rolled throughout his family home in Doney Park.
When his mother, Rachel Tso Cox, finally agreed to order him his own cape just in time for Halloween, it was Batman he selected in looks as well as identity, frequently taking on the legendary deep voice, including during a visit to see Santa at the mall, where he requested his car for Christmas.
But when a distracted driver hit Zaadii, his mother and sister while crossing the Best Buy parking lot in February 2015, he died at Flagstaff Medical Center early the next morning and his efforts to become a real-life superhero were suddenly halted — until Z-Hawk was born.
“Zaadii: The Legend of Z-Hawk,” a comic book created as part of the insurance company Travelers’ Unfinished Stories project to prevent distracted driving, was released at a New York Comic Con virtual event on Oct. 8. The book is available for free download on the Travelers’ website.
The story features a grown Zaadii who strives to protect people and the environment as both cape-wearing, flying-car-driving superhero Z-Hawk and his secret identity, an activist lawyer.
“I’m really, really glad it happened,” Cox said of the comic book, which she had to keep secret over the last year while it was being created. “I, of course, very, very much wish that I was not a bereaved mom. I wish that Zaadii was here. I’d much rather have him than a comic book, but I don’t have him and I think that this comic book is a real gift because it’s a great way to imagine how his life could have been and it’s done in this imagination of a 3-year-old little boy who thought he was a superhero, so that makes it pretty special. It’s a gift and I think it will do a lot of good.”
She added that she was especially pleased the book did not focus too much on distracted driving or Zaadii’s death, but instead on what could have been, with some added magic.
“It’s this great story and it fits so much of Zaadii into it. It brings him to life in many ways and who he was. He is not just a statistic in this, he’s a superhero,” Cox said. “He would have loved it.”
Continuing the story
Travelers launched its Unfinished Stories campaign in 2018 to share the consequences and losses caused by distracted driving.
Before Zaadii, the company featured three other victims of distracted driving in short animated videos showing where these individuals might have gone and the things they could have accomplished if their lives had not been cut short by a distracted driver.
Travelers discovered Zaadii’s story through Stop Distractions, a nonprofit to increase awareness of the dangers of distracted driving, whose CEO had been creating a database of people who had lost loved ones to distracted driving incidents.
Like others who have had their Unfinished Stories told, Zaadii’s family was heavily involved in the process of creating the comic book, a first for Travelers, but what John Morris, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Integrated Marketing, said was the right fit for Zaadii instead of a video.
“We’ve always wanted to be very understanding of the family situation and really trying to get to know the family and the person who was killed, in this case Zaadii, so we can really reflect who Zaadii was, and I think we’ve been successful in doing that,” Morris said.
To create the book, Travelers brought on renowned comic book writer Gail Simone and artist Jim Calafiore. Simone is known for her work with DC Comics writing Wonder Woman and Batgirl, while Calfiore helped create Aquaman and Gotham Underground.
“We wanted it to be authentic and real and we wanted it to be a terrific story because storytelling is a great way of engaging audiences. So we wanted to work with some of the best in the business and that’s how we found Gail and Jim,” Morris said.
The book cover was designed by Native American artist Jeffrey Veregge, who has created more than 100 comic book covers, including for Marvel and Darkhorse Comics.
Simone admitted that she did not feel like the right fit for the project until she connected with Cox over the phone.
“We were talking mother to mother and we just seemed to really bond. By the end of the call, it felt more like sister to sister and she really shared a lot of her thoughts about Zaadii and what happened,” Simone said. “I’ve written over 600 comics and had a real connection with superheroes from a young age myself and my son did as well. It just felt like I had a lot in common with what this story was, so I agreed that I was interested in doing it. I felt like it was an extremely good cause and I would give it my best.”
Although Simone typically uses real-life situations as inspirations for her work, this was the first time she wrote about a real person, so she depended on Cox’s descriptions of her son.
“It was a matter of listening to her and figuring out what I felt was the best way to get it on paper, taking her words and organizing them in a way that would be impactful for the reader,” Simone said.
Support Local Journalism
The result is a 28-page standalone comic book featuring a hero who strives to protect other people and the environment without creating additional pain or violence.
“I’m not a destroyer. I’m a protector,” Z-Hawk says in the story.
Simone shared that her other goal was to create a character Zaadii himself would consider to be cool, complete with voice-activated, retractable arrows and a flying car that is all-electric to reflect an environmental consciousness not shared by the story’s villains. She also emphasized Zaadii’s name, meaning “speaks with the power of gentle water,” to show how actions, both good and bad, can leave ripples in time similar to those created by a person’s life.
Honoring culture and community
The final version of the story is unlike the many drafts it went through over the course of the last year, explained Jeneda Benally, Zaadii’s godmother. Benally acted as the cultural consultant for the book to ensure that Zaadii, his family and their Diné culture were being represented accurately.
“It didn’t just come out and be this perfect, fantastical story of this amazing little man who forever holds a place in our hearts. It took time and it took a lot of discussion, it took a lot of back and forth to make sure that Zaadii would truly be honored in the most dignified and appropriate way possible,” Benally said as she flipped through her physical copy, explaining that she was persistent the story not be too violent, but instead focus on showing the goodness of creating positive change as well as a responsibility to one’s family and culture.
Together, Benally and Cox also weighed in on design details from the arrowhead design on Z-Hawk’s suit to the squash blossom amulet he is given for protection by a character named after Benally’s own daughter, who she said felt like Zaadii’s protector from the time he was born.
And though in his mind, Zaadii was Batman, in print, he has taken the form of a hawk, the bird his mother still associates with him, five years later.
“I saw a lot of hawks when I was pregnant with Zaadii and there were hawks that were circling during his funeral and I just often feel a connection to him with the hawks that are around,” Cox said.
In addition, the hawk is the mascot of the STAR School where Zaadii spent much of his time. In 2016, a garden was built at the school in his honor by community members and supporters of the Zaadii Foundation, which was created to raise awareness of parking lot safety and promote mindful driving.
Cox explained that nature has been helping her to heal and in spending time outdoors, she has developed a close relationship with a hawk family that lives nearby and often flies over her house.
In particular, she remembered an experience shortly after Zaadii died when she obstinately attempted a mountain bike ride and crashed, ending up thrown on her back.
“There was a branch right above me and one of the younger hawks just came over and looked down at me and I swear it was laughing at me,” Cox said with a laugh of her own. “It was all these experiences like that where I felt like, ‘All right, Zaadii, I get it. I get it. I shouldn’t be riding a mountain bike when I don’t have a healed leg.’”
Beyond nature, she also found support in the Flagstaff community, which she had actually been planning to leave in the months before Zaadii’s death to escape “poverty with a view.”
“I was looking at other jobs and considering leaving for someplace that was less expensive and Zaadii died and people came around and this whole community really embraced us. There’s no way I’m ever leaving now. I was able to recognize that money is irrelevant when it comes to community. Community is more important and we’ve got a really good community here,” Cox said.
And as she spoke, a hawk appeared overhead.
“Hi! Hi, Z-Hawk!” she called to the bird in delight as she clapped, tears filling her eyes before she fell silent for a moment.
“This place is special. This place is really special.”
Distracted driving
Morris said he hopes Zaadii’s story will be able to prevent even one life from being lost due to distracted driving.
“That was the whole insight behind this campaign, is that there’s a huge loss here: a loss for the families, certainly, but a loss for all of us in terms of what those people might have been able to do in their lives,” Morris said.
As noted on the final page of Zaadii’s comic book, seven people are killed by distracted drivers each day, leaving their stories unfinished.
Though, as Benally said, the story of Z-Hawk has been completed, Zaadii’s work is far from over.
“Understanding the good that this can do, with these pages of paper and stories from our heart and a 3-year-old’s imagination, what a powerful tool these pages bring to someone’s life that it’s incredible. When I open it, my hands can’t help but tremble,” Benally said. “It’s more powerful than words and pictures. This is a tool where Zaadii gets to be a superhero and everybody who reads this comic book has the opportunity to be Zaadii’s sidekick to prevent distracted driving.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.