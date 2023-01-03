The Great Pinecone Drop returned to Flagstaff with the New Year. Here's how it went

An hour before midnight on New Year’s Eve, downtown Flagstaff was already awash with celebration.

Thousands roamed the streets, slowly congregating outside the Weatherford Hotel where a giant metal pinecone lit up in color-shifting LEDs hung waiting to signal the arrival of 2023. As music pumped into the square, little pockets of dance erupted. Some revelers shed the layers they had used to protect themselves against the winter air, warmed by the heat of movement and a growing crowd. With every passing minute, more and more people packed into downtown.

Every celebrant increased the palpable excitement for Flagstaff’s unique New Year’s ritual — the Great Pinecone Drop — which returned to welcome 2023 after two years of cancellation due to surges in Covid-19. The latest Coconino County Covid-19 update placed Flagstaff and the county at a “Low” level of community transmission ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The sheer volume of people that came to participate in the Great Pinecone Drop represented a return to normalcy—and then some—for many downtown businesses.

“I've worked every New Year since 2018,” said Margarita Cruz, who managed the door at Uptown Pubhouse, just a block from the Great Pincecone. “And this is the longest line I've ever seen.”

Cruz reported that Uptown Pubhouse filled its 220 person capacity by 9 p.m. Soon after, a line formed from their front door that stretched down Leroux Street with at least 50 people waiting to enter.

The patrons there were a mix of locals and tourists—“everybody,” said Robert Chadwick, who worked the door alongside Cruz.

It was a similar story at Mountain Top Tap Room on Route 66. Though more distant from the Great Pinecone Drop, the bar still found itself packed. The exterior windows fogged over, almost entirely obscuring a dense crowd eager to listen to a line-up of live music.

“We've only been open for three years but it feels like this is what it was pre-pandemic,” said owner John Bates. “It feels like we're back to the beauty of Flagstaff during the holidays.”

“And also the craziness,” he added.

Bates estimates that Mountain Top Tap Room had served at least 500 people leading up to midnight—business that he attributed to the holiday as well as the atmosphere of the small beer bar.

“We're just trying to support our local community, bringing live music that's locally based,” he said. “Trying to create a business that people want to support.”

Even dry establishments—such as the tea-totaling Steep Leaf Lounge—enjoyed thriving business on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s been fantastic,” said Joe Caruso, manager at Steep. “It’s been one of our busiest nights ever.”

For Weatherford Hotel event manager Kim Ward, the night felt like a true return to normalcy. The Zane Grey—the hotel’s upstairs bar—welcomed about 130 guests ahead of the Great Pinecone Drop. Ward said the scene had her hopeful for a coming year where “Flagstaff comes back together like the mountain town we are.”

When the clock finally approached midnight, Flagstaff’s new mayor Becky Daggett took to the balcony of the Zane Grey to address what had become a jubilant throng of people. The crowd filled the intersection of Aspen and Leroux and flooded into the surrounding blocks, roaring with cheer as the mayor took the mic.

“It has been three years since we gathered here,” Daggett began. “Flagstaff—regardless of covid—we are a strong and persevering community. And we are back for this momentous occasion.”

Turning to the giant, glowing metal pinecone that hung overhead, Daggett then gave a little context to the ritual.

“For Flagstaff the ponderosa pinecone serves as a symbol of potential for the New Year,” she said. “Heavily seeded with prosperity, optimism, determination, unity and love. As mayor, I do hereby declare that the year 2023 shall be a year of hope, and progress.”

When the final countdown ensued and the Great Pinecone began to drop, the cheers of the crowd rose in a crescendo that ended with the deafening benediction of thousands screaming “Happy New Year!” into the winter sky. The calls were followed shortly by the pop of fireworks that splashed red and white into the dark of midnight.

For Justin Grady, who was visiting Flagstaff by way of Bend, Oregon and found himself in the midst of the celebration, the full effect of the Great Pinecone Drop was thrilling, if somewhat unexpected.

“I love this, this is awesome,” he said. “I see a lot of community support here. These people love their town.”

