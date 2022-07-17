The gallery of their dreams: Phoenix Avenue Gallery is women-owned and here to stay

When someone in Flagstaff goes to the First Friday art walk, they typically set their sights on the north side of downtown, and while there is a lot to discover on that side of the tracks, there is a new exhibition on the south side that folks must check out.

Kitty-corner to the Sierra Vista Motel and on the street of its namesake, the Phoenix Avenue Gallery opened its doors on May 6 and has been establishing itself as part of the community ever since. The gallery features the work of Frederica Hall, Christina Norlin and Gwendolyn Waring, making it a women-owned and ran small business. With the work of these two painters and one jeweler on display in their newly renovated art space, Phoenix Avenue is a dream come true for these three artists and friends.

“We’ve been friends for a really long time, and we’ve been artists in that time too. Upward of 30 years we've been in Flagstaff,” Hall said. “So we’ve had our work in places, and we’ve done different things. But it was always our dream to have our own gallery. It was something we always wanted to do, but there was never anything available that we could put together. All of a sudden, [the location] just opened up, and we started.”

When the space on Phoenix Avenue opened up, Hall, who had her eye on the space for years, made a call to the landlord and struck a deal. Now, the real work began. Hall, Norlin and Waring set off to turn this space into the gallery of their dreams. With Norlin’s experience as a carpenter and Hall’s husband, a stone mason and builder, they were able to transform the space completely. Even small touches such as their jewelry case, which fit exactly where they wanted it, came together as if destiny was on their side.

“We remodeled it, “Hall said. “It was quite a mess. It had been a second-hand store, and there were all kinds of things that needed to be relocated and recreated. So we just started doing it. It was like magic. All these little things came together that we needed, and we just kept putting it together.”

Since its creation, the trio has been dedicated to making a name for themselves in the community. They’re on the official gallery list on the Chamber of Commerce website, they created social media accounts online, they’re on the official Art Walk map and much more. Each First Friday, they partner with Art 35° North, a juried organization of northern Arizona artists, to elevate artists within their shop. With a few months under their belt, the trio behind Phoenix Avenue has so many ideas for how they’d like to work with the community to create art contests, community-focused events and make it an all-encompassing art center for the south side of downtown Flagstaff.

For September’s First Friday event, Phoenix Avenue will be partnering with Art 35° North to produce a performance by Anahata Tribe Fusion Dance. Sometime this fall, they will be hosting an environmentalist art contest, in which proceeds will be split among the winner and an environmentalist activism group.

“We’re hoping to have an endangered species art and environment art contest in the fall,” Hall said. “We’ve been putting that together, and we’ll put out a call for artists to submit their works. We’ll be looking for small works since we are a small gallery.”

With events and community outreach plans throughout the end of the year, their ideas don’t stop there. Hall said they would also like to begin screening art films outside their venue on their patio, partner with other community partners, musicians, artists and support the community as best they can.

“We’re also interested in supporting young performers that would like to play for First Friday,” Hall said. “We’d love to have young performers who are just starting out, so we can give them a stage. We also hope to have poetry readings and to make this a good center for the arts, basically. That’s what we’re doing.”

While they have only been open since May, there has already been a major community outpouring for the gallery. Hall said the three of them understand that it will take some time, but they are ready to put in the work to create an art space for the south side of downtown.

“We’re getting out there, slowly,” Hall said. “We all know it will take some time to get a presence in Flagstaff, but we’re trying to get more energy coming to the south side instead of having it always only on the north side. But everything takes time, we’re growing.”

Phoenix Ave Gallery is currently open Friday-Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. It is located on 2 S Beaver Street #125, Flagstaff, AZ, on the Phoenix Avenue side of the building.