The future of Flagstaff's recycling may be in Phoenix

For over two decades, recyclables in Flagstaff have been collected, sorted and then sold by Norton Environmental.

But as the contract the city has with Norton nears its end, officials are examining what the best way to handle recycling may be going forward.

That contract with Norton has long been unfavorable to the city, and since China stopped buying many kinds of recyclables in 2018, the recycling business has become even tougher.

The contract with Norton, agreed to in the late 1990s, has the city paying Norton to process 80 tons of recycled materials per day. But Todd Hanson, City Solid Waste director, said the city has never been able to meet that amount. In September of this year for example, the city delivered on average only about 27 tons a day.

With all that, Hanson said that the best option when the contract ends is simply transforming the city’s recycling facility into a transfer center and shipping everything down to a facility in the Phoenix metro area.

That won't happen for several years, Hanson said. The contract with Norton ends in 2023, but Hanson said when it comes to the business of waste, it's best to begin planning several years in advance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}