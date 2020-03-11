The faces of Flagstaff STEM gather at annual celebration

“I would love to just give great experience to kids so they can see themselves as that scientist or that engineer and not question if that’s a possibility for them, but just see that it is,” said Kristine Penca, executive director of STEM City, the nonprofit that organized the event. “Our community is so diverse, they can see a person that looks just like them as one of these people [doing STEM] and actually get to experience that.”

Age diversity was largely represented at the event, with students from schools throughout Flagstaff leading activities with as much skill as their adult counterparts.

Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy sophomore Colin Osuna, 15, made the switch from visitor to host this year with Coconino Community College’s CAVIAT robotics program, which proudly featured a set of student-built robots, including a working replica of Pixar’s Wall-E, lunchbox strapped onto his back, occasionally calling out his name.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I love having everyone show off that it really doesn’t take a bunch of 50-year-old men to create what they want,” Colin said. “I love that even high schoolers can come here and build something we all grew up with.”