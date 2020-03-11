The faces of Flagstaff STEM gather at annual celebration

For the seventh year in a row, more than 2,000 community members gathered Monday for the Flagstaff Community STEM Celebration to see the prevalence of science, technology, engineering and math within local organizations and fellow community members.
As early as two hours before most visitors arrived, the 100 participating agencies began to fill the Northern Arizona University Skydome, bringing informational materials, hands-on activities, freebies and real world examples of STEM — themselves.
No matter the organization, from schools to federal entities, one priority of the event was universal: the kids.
“I’m doing this because when I was a kid, I loved going to stuff like this,” said John Vogel, geographer with the U.S. Department of the Interior. “I just loved seeing what’s out there in the world and especially if you have a scientific bent, what you can do as a career later on.”
In the hopes of expanding young students’ knowledge of STEM, his display featured a toaster-oven-sized small unmanned aircraft (SUA), a drone-like object used in emergency management, like for wildfires. Though he said kids are no longer as impressed by drones as they have become more widespread, he praised the mission capabilities of the aircraft, which does everything from surveillance to managing controlled burns.
Event participants also worked to help kids to envision themselves in STEM-related roles.
“I would love to just give great experience to kids so they can see themselves as that scientist or that engineer and not question if that’s a possibility for them, but just see that it is,” said Kristine Penca, executive director of STEM City, the nonprofit that organized the event. “Our community is so diverse, they can see a person that looks just like them as one of these people [doing STEM] and actually get to experience that.”
Age diversity was largely represented at the event, with students from schools throughout Flagstaff leading activities with as much skill as their adult counterparts.
Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy sophomore Colin Osuna, 15, made the switch from visitor to host this year with Coconino Community College’s CAVIAT robotics program, which proudly featured a set of student-built robots, including a working replica of Pixar’s Wall-E, lunchbox strapped onto his back, occasionally calling out his name.
You have free articles remaining.
“I love having everyone show off that it really doesn’t take a bunch of 50-year-old men to create what they want,” Colin said. “I love that even high schoolers can come here and build something we all grew up with.”
Flagstaff Police Department’s Sgt. Charles Hernandez, one of the STEM Night representatives of the Flagstaff Bomb Squad, said starting STEM learning early is critical to the future of technology like the bomb tech robot that goes out on every bomb squad call, performing many of the actions people would usually do in order to prevent them from possible harm.
“Getting the basics will only prepare you to advance as the technology continues to advance. You’re on the ground floor, but then you’ll continue to gain experience and knowledge,” Hernandez said. “The technology advancements are whatever we can imagine and I think having programs like [STEM Night] will help develop the imagination and turn it into something that’s vital to our performance at the job that we do,”
As a secondary goal, STEM Night also allows participants to share their STEM-focused but sometimes unrecognized work.
“I’ve interacted with some kids and they think science is all people in lab coats and test tubes but then they see us with fish or soil or rocks or bugs,” said Scott VanderKooi, chief of the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center. He has participated in STEM Night three times prior to Monday.
The NAU psychology club, also returning for its fourth year, created activities focused on the brain in order to promote psychology as STEM. The trio of psychology students at the event said psychology is often forgotten in STEM, but has every right to be included.
“Psychology is everything we do and everything we know because it’s everything that we perceive,” said Sarah Annibal, a junior at NAU. “No matter who you are, psychology is going to be part of your life.”
Representatives of Grand Canyon National Park, a longtime STEM Night participant, were similarly hoping to present the park as a source of STEM.
“To place Grand Canyon in context of the greater STEM community I think is really cool,” said education volunteer Sydney Gaylor. “We’re more than just a place people can go camp. We’re doing real science here.”
At a nearby table, meteorologist Jonathan Suk manned the National Weather Service’s crowd-pleasing clouds in a jar and water bottle tornadoes, which have become a tradition in the years the organization has participated. Suk himself has represented NWS at STEM Night for five years.
“It’s just great to get out in the community, let people know we’re here and as a member of that community, it’s always fun to see what’s going on,” Suk said. “I always learn something.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.