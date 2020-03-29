The dash to Aisle 11 for precious toilet paper amid Flagstaff's coronavirus response

Next along Aisle 11 came Franklin, sans cart or even hand basket. He’s the gentleman who hung back outside to let others go first. Franklin, who is from the Phoenix area and is in Flagstaff to work on the crew remodeling the Safeway store, grabbed a single package of toilet paper.

“My wife and daughter and everybody, they don’t have anything down in the Valley,” he said. “It’s worse than here. I’m not a hoarded. But I’ll get one (toilet paper package) whenever it’s available. I let the locals go first.”

By 6:20 a.m., only about half the packages of Scott Brand remained. But early-bird shoppers had other items to procure. Ben Stanton bought two bunches of bananas and two containers of Lysol Disinfectant Wipes. “Last time I was here,” he said, “there was almost no fruit.”

Near the back of the store, along the freshly restocked meat section, Dixie Kunze checked out the offerings. Her cart had only a few items in it, as of yet, but she was slowly but surely getting her shopping done.

Let’s just say Kunze is not a morning person.

“I’m retired,” she said, laughing, “so I don’t have to get up early. When people talk about lifestyle changes now, this is it for me. I’m usually never up at this hour.”