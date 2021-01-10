The continuing tale of Jordan, the deaf dog

The woman called first, before driving in from Williams. Said she had a dog she needed to give up for adoption, just a puppy. He was wild and unruly, this mutt. Couldn’t be trained or even tamed. He just didn’t, you know, listen. His name? Jordan.
Cameron Bonitto, an advanced canine training and behavioral specialist working for the Coconino Humane Association, did listen. She told the woman she’d meet her and Jordan in the parking lot of the shelter, located on a bluff overlooking a pine-studded valley in east Flagstaff. Bonitto had heard stories such as this before; she works at any one time with close to a dozen such dogs, some feral, some abused, all anxiety-ridden. She knew what to expect.
There in the parking lot on that February day, out sprung Jordan, rearing back and pulling madly at the leash, body wiggling every which way. Yes, another anxiety dog, Bonitto figured. Not a "bad" dog. There are no bad dogs, just dogs that haven’t been trained yet. And this little guy, 7 months old, was just so cute. Part Australian cattle dog, part American English coonhound. Brown and white in the face, with a spray of spots like a Jackson Pollock canvas cascading down his back.
He was solidly built, too, with a broad chest, ears that curled like a cresting wave and a thick, ropy tail constantly in motion. Unneutered, Bonitto noted.
When Bonitto took the leash to escort him inside, Jordan lunged at another dog walking nearby. He bared his teeth, barked, went manic. It was a struggle to get him inside. Once there, the trainer heard the backstory, sketchy on details. The woman had purchased Jordan from a guy selling puppies out of the back of a truck in Williams as a present for her 16-year-old son. But the dog was “untrainable,” never followed verbal commands, lashed out at people and other dogs. The woman had young children at home; she couldn’t keep Jordan under such circumstances.
And so began a nearly yearlong project for Bonitto and other staff at CHA, during which they employed all manner of behavior-modification measures, spent countless hours of training, all in preparation for where Jordan is now, ready for adoption. Not every dog residing at the shelter takes such work, but then again, not every dog had to deal with what Bonitto and other handlers discovered about him after a few weeks.
Jordan is deaf.
Of course.
No wonder he wouldn't listen.
He couldn’t hear a peep.
This was a new one for Bonitto, 23 and starting her third year working at CHA after graduating from Northern Arizona University. She and colleagues only divined Jordan’s disability after a few weeks of being baffled by his aggressive “all over the place” conduct. Before that, Jordan resided on the shelter’s main floor, alongside other adoptable dogs. Staff decided to make Jordan available right away, because, as Bonitto said, “he was young, and people are very forgiving of high-energy young dogs.” But Jordan was inconsolable in his kennel, frenzied, beyond anxious.
“We figured once we got him neutered, he’d calm down,” Bonitto recalled. “After less than two weeks, he started to really panic. It’s really busy back there, and a lot of dogs are passing by and people going by and you’re in a box. So he got very overwhelmed.”
Kennel crazy; that's what Bonitto and staff call it.
“Neurotic, jumping around in kennel, back and forth, spinning,” she said. “He was getting worse, kind of a mess.”
They took him out of the adoption section and housed him on a special floor reserved for dogs with behavioral issues. Bonitto worked with Jordan on basic commands, but she had other dogs with similar needs and there was only so much time in the day.
One morning in March, a veteran kennel tech, Tal Rihanha, walked by Jordan’s living space and was amazed by the dog’s ability to sleep through the cacophony of yapping on the floor. It seemed Jordan had only two modes: manic and sleeping.
“Look at him, he sleeps like the dead,” Rihanha told Bonitto.
Something dawned on Bonitto then, as she watched Jordan curled up in sleep with his back to her. She reached out and rattled his cage. No response. She grabbed two metal dog bowls and banged them together and rattled the bowls along the bars like a prisoner getting a guard’s attention. Nothing. Jordan kept sleeping, ribs rising and falling.
“You can’t hear!” Bonitto exclaimed to Jordan, though of course the dog didn’t respond.
She laughs now. “It was like, ‘Duh, no wonder he doesn’t learn.’”
Rihanha had suspicions all along. In an ironic twist, Rihanha himself is mostly deaf but says he gets by fine reading lips. “It all made sense now,” he said of Jordan.
Jordan's trip to the veterinarian to be neutered confirmed the disgnosis.
What to do?
Bonitto was still fairly new on the job and had yet to train a deaf dog. Meanwhile, Jordan’s behavior worsened. Whenever a worker would come visit, he’d latch onto their sleeves and their boots with clamped jaws.
“He didn’t want us to leave him,” she said. “Not good behavior, but he was scared. That’s something very common with deaf dogs, especially because you’re put in a box and you can’t see much and, in his case, can’t hear.”
To gauge Jordan’s sociability, or lack thereof, after being muzzle trained for a month using hand gestures, Bonitto brought in one of her own rescues, a “rez dog” named Daisy, who at 70 pounds dwarfed the still-growing Jordan. She wanted to see if Jordan’s dog-aggression had subsided, and Daisy -- “very aloof to other dogs, always averting her eyes” -- seemed the dog to do it.
“He snapped and lunged, and (Daisy) wasn’t doing anything to provoke him,” she said. “I was like, ‘OK, we need to step back and reevaluate things.’”
An ear for options
Bonitto said she reached out to four deaf dog rescue organizations in the Phoenix area to see if Jordan could be placed. They were all at capacity and probably wouldn’t have taken Jordan, anyway, she surmised, since he was so dog-aggressive.
“Now I was thinking,” Bonitto recalled. “We have two choices here. Do we euthanize him or do I try to figure out something to make it work? It was just thinking about it; I hadn’t gone to the staff. It’s very rare that we have to have that (euthanasia) conversation. We talk about it and ask, ‘Is this dog a danger to people?’ I started thinking of that possibility.”
Frustrated, she talked to Rihanha. He told her, “Do some research. Do everything you possibly can before giving up.”
In the subsequent weeks, Bonitto joined deaf dog support groups on Facebook. She consulted experts, who warned that it’s difficult to train a deaf dog in a shelter setting. She bought Jordan a vibration collar -- not a shock collar -- to get his attention. She taught him to make eye-contact, at first briefly and then more sustained. She taught him rudimentary hand signals, a thrusting downward index finger for “sit” and a palm to the chest for “come.”
She underwent, in short, the time-consuming task of breaking Jordan of bad habits. This lasted months. She used positive reinforcement, affection and treats. Jordan responded, in time.
“They are in a kennel many hours during the day, but I made a promise to myself and to him to dedicate the time to working with him every single day,” Bonitto said. “Five to 10 minutes at end of my shift, I’d walk him around the building and get him out to see people. Eventually, he stopped lunging and barking at people. Just letting him see people, not interacting with them.
“Deaf dogs don’t learn bite inhibition because they figure everything out with their mouths. So they’re quick to bite. But we got to the point where he wasn’t as overwhelmed and could get near people without freaking out. OK, we’re getting somewhere. His fear turned into excitement to see people. I tried to change that excitement to greeting people while sitting calmly.
“Patience is really important. And rewarding good behavior. I couldn’t tell him, ‘No.’ I’d stand there with him, wait until he calmed down and then reward him. He started to get the habit of, ‘OK, this is what I want.’ He still has that impulse of ‘Oh, My God, I’m so excited but, oh, I have to be calm.’ It’s clicked in his mind.”
Time for tests
What came next, heading into the summer, was getting Jordan to behave well around other dogs, to curb that aggression.
“Baby steps on leash, walking next to other (dogs), not actually touching, not face to face,” she said.
In August, Jordan, who was growing into adulthood, was ready for a test. Bonitto contacted a dog sanctuary, Pets Return Home, in Clarkdale. Bonitto knew the organization’s head, Mark Happe, had no openings for Jordan. But Bonitto wanted to bring Jordan down for a “play date” with the stable to dogs at the vast spread in the country, to see how Jordan’s training was going.
“He was introduced to a single dog at first and he did well,” Bonitto recalled. “Then another dog came in, and then all of a sudden there’s 10 dogs coming in and then 50. Jordan did amazing. I didn’t expect him to react as well as he did. This could’ve gone south very quickly.
“Those dogs didn’t care that he couldn’t hear them. The biggest problem with deaf dogs is that they can’t read (other dogs’) body language very well because they can’t hear a growl, a whine or a whimper, so they have trouble respecting other dogs’ boundaries. But these dogs were socialized so well that they learn how to correct other dogs properly, and Jordan figured it out quickly and was able to free roam with these dogs for the day.”
On the trip back to Flagstaff that day, Bonitto stopped for lunch, Jordan calmly sitting next to her.
“The (server) brought him a plate of meat and he took it very politely. It was a huge breakthrough.”
Shortly thereafter, Jordan regained a spot on CHA’s adoption list. Under his bio, it reads, “Housetrained: Partially.” There’s a check mark next to both “Special Needs” and “No Small Kids.” Jordan’s accompanying photo shows him sitting at attention, awaiting a treat.
There was, frankly, not much immediate interest in Jordan. In fall, Bonitto did receive a call from a high school boy who specifically asked to see Jordan. When the teenager arrived at CHA and Bonitto brought out Jordan, the boy cried.
“Do you know this dog?” Bonitto asked.
“He was my dog,” the boy told her.
“You didn’t know he was deaf, did you?”
The boy shook his head.
He wanted Jordan back, but Bonitto was wary. She told the teen that “the only way to get him back would be to do extensive training with me.” The boy lasted just one session, saying he was too busy with school and work.
Finding a home
Jordan remains available for adoption. Bonitto continues to work with him daily, honing his still-excitable personality. Several potential adoptive humans have visited Jordan; no one yet has taken the plunge.
“There are some people afraid of the deafness,” Bonitto said, “and other people who only want him because he’s deaf but don’t want to put in the work. Someone says they want a deaf dog because it’s disabled and they feel bad for it. But we want to find him the right person, somebody who can take him for walks and hiking, someone who’d be there with him and not lock him in a kennel. He’s not a first-dog dog.”
Most dogs don’t stay at CHA for as long as Jordan has, Bonitto said. They either get adopted or placed with rescue organizations.
“The factor is, is the dog deteriorating in those kennels or is he OK?” Bonitto said. “He’s doing great. He gets out every day, multiple times each day.”
Whenever a dog gets adopted at CHA, the entire staff is called to the front desk. They cheer and hug the dog, congratulate the family adopting it. That day will arrive for Jordan. Bonitto is sure of it.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see,” she said. “He’ll definitely be one that the staff will go crazy over. Everyone loves Jordan.”