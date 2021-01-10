The continuing tale of Jordan, the deaf dog

The woman called first, before driving in from Williams. Said she had a dog she needed to give up for adoption, just a puppy. He was wild and unruly, this mutt. Couldn’t be trained or even tamed. He just didn’t, you know, listen. His name? Jordan.

Cameron Bonitto, an advanced canine training and behavioral specialist working for the Coconino Humane Association, did listen. She told the woman she’d meet her and Jordan in the parking lot of the shelter, located on a bluff overlooking a pine-studded valley in east Flagstaff. Bonitto had heard stories such as this before; she works at any one time with close to a dozen such dogs, some feral, some abused, all anxiety-ridden. She knew what to expect.

There in the parking lot on that February day, out sprung Jordan, rearing back and pulling madly at the leash, body wiggling every which way. Yes, another anxiety dog, Bonitto figured. Not a "bad" dog. There are no bad dogs, just dogs that haven’t been trained yet. And this little guy, 7 months old, was just so cute. Part Australian cattle dog, part American English coonhound. Brown and white in the face, with a spray of spots like a Jackson Pollock canvas cascading down his back.

He was solidly built, too, with a broad chest, ears that curled like a cresting wave and a thick, ropy tail constantly in motion. Unneutered, Bonitto noted.