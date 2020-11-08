The complicated case of Louis Agassiz

This widespread reevaluation of Agassiz’s place in American history is, depending upon who is asked, a long overdue act of contrition or a misguided act of cultural erasure. Certainly, in this dawning era of calling white privilege to account and changing the narrative to be more inclusive and cleanse landmarks of remnants of a blatantly racist past, it is not surprising that Agassiz’s name and legacy has become a prime target.

What makes Agassiz notable

It is important, when looking at the controversy, to understand why a Swiss-born scientist who later taught at Harvard would even merit recognition throughout the nation — there are several summits bearing his name, as well as the largest Sequoia tree in California’s Calaveras Big Trees State Park — and what exactly his racially divisive beliefs entailed.

First, his popularity. Although it may seem incongruous today, once, scientists (not only geologists, either) were treated like rock stars in America. Agassiz came to the U.S. from Switzerland in 1846 with a burnished reputation in having popularized the theories of the Ice Age and also for groundbreaking work in fossil fish, jellyfish and the taxonomy of turtles.

He was, in short, a big deal.