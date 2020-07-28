The 'Clean-Up Queens' tackle trashed trails

Because the pandemic has kept most of the grandmotherly volunteers from plying their paying gigs, they needed to expend their boundless energy in other pursuit. Hence, the hiking and clean up duty. It’s hardly a glamorous job, picking up trash; in fact, it’s often seen as a punishment for low-level offenders. Yet, the Clean-Up Queens love it.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something for the community,” Aviles said. “Plus, I want to be an example for my grandkids (ages 9 and 10).”

For DiResto and McCullough, relative newcomers, participating is a way to meet new people and get to know the trails. DiResto likes to joke that she used to gaze admiringly at the ponderosa pines while walking the trails; now, she looks down and around, keeping an eagle eye out for trash.

“I hope to hike for another 20 years,” DiResto said, “and I don’t want to see trash. It’s our way of giving back.”

It can be a little depressing, though, seeing the type of garbage the heedless masses disposed of on the ground instead of receptacles. Atkinson scrunched her nose up, recalling the time she found a dirty diaper. McCullough and DiResto have wondered why so many car parts are strewn roadside — and what happened to the cars.