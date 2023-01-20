The ‘Bread Ministry’ of Munds Park

Dale Ingram doesn’t move as quickly as he used to.

At 82, the former firefighter often enlists the help of his “third-arm” — a blue metal cane — to help him walk. Ingram’s third arm became especially handy on Thursday as he delivered bread door to door, navigating the patches of ice and snow that still covered walkways around his home in Munds Park.

About 30 minutes south of Flagstaff, Munds Park is an unincorporated community surrounded by expansive ponderosa pine forest. There’s a gas station, a coffee shop and even a barbecue joint off the highway, but for the most part there aren’t many goods or services in town. Most people in Munds Park drive up Interstate 17 to get groceries in Flagstaff and have their propane delivered to tanks out back.

Every Thursday, Ingram makes an hourlong round trip to Wildflower Bread Company in Flagstaff to retrieve a donation of unsold bread. Normally, he would wait at the Munds Park Community Church to disperse the bread to anyone who comes knocking, but Thursday was different. Very few came to the church to partake in Ingram’s “Bread Ministry.”

Thursday was one of the first blue-bird days that Munds Park had seen following a series of snowstorms that dumped nearly 4 feet of snow and caused intermittent highway closures. And while the sky was clear, snow still piled thick on rooftops and walkways.

“People can’t get out,” Ingram assessed as he and his third arm stepped carefully through the snow to make a front-door delivery of bread.

The heavy snowfall in Munds Park also resulted in widespread power outages as tree branches weighted with snow drooped and interfered with Arizona Public Service Power (APS) lines. According to APS officials, at the height of the outages more than 3,200 people had been affected and left without power in below-freezing conditions.

Despite round-the-clock work form APS crews, the outages lasted long enough that Coconino County emergency services called the Munds Park Community Church and asked them to open their doors as a warming shelter.

The church did just that, but out of the thousands impacted, only 10 showed.

“One family of six and several individuals,” Pastor Steve Bowyer said.

It wasn’t the first time the church had served as a shelter -- it had a back-up generator, food pantry, and cots and wool blankets ready to go after serving in a similar capacity during a 2010 storm — but Bowyer was not surprised that so few took advantage of the shelter.

“Munds Park residents — full-timers — are a resilient, hearty sort,” Bowyer said. “They won't come out. Mostly it's going to be drivers on I-17 or part-timers.”

Munds Park is somewhat divided between full- and part-timers. The community has many vacation homes and only a select group — about 1,000 people — inhabit the community year-round.

Carolyn Manley is one such full-timer who came to neither the shelter nor Thursday’s Bread Ministry. She was delighted to see Ingram delivering a loaf after having braved her snowed-in front walk. She greeted him with a kiss on the cheek.

“I knew it was coming,” Manley said of the recent snowstorm. “I went and gathered all the lanterns and the candles. I have a freezer in the garage and made sure that was full.”

When Manley’s power went out, she didn’t break a sweat over the cold.

“I did light the burners on the gas stove for a while,” she said. “Brought out a couple extra blankets.”

“One thing,” she added about the being snowed in without power, “we did get kind of bored.”

But boredom might be something of a luxury afforded to Munds Park full-timers. It’s the reward for knowing how to prepare and live through adverse weather in a place where one good storm can cut you off from the goods and services of city life. For the unprepared, living through a snowstorm can be a scramble.

Bowyer recalled seeing vacationers a few days into the storm who were anything but bored.

“They had come up for a weekend to play in the snow and their cars got stuck somewhere in a snowbank,” Bowyer said. “They were walking down with a shovel to dig their car out, and they're in tennis shoes. They were not equipped for the weather.”

More and more, Bowyer is seeing people, either vacationers or part-timers, who seem unequipped for rural life in Munds Park. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, vacation rental market and rising real estate costs have, he said there has been a “big turnover” in Munds Park homes.

“Our realtor friends said more than 9 out of 10 of the houses they sold in the last big boom were Californians looking to get to a smaller town,” Bowyer said. “They’re early in the learning curve.”

Tom Hlusak, who is another member of the Munds Park Community Church, has seen similar turnover in the community.

“We’ve got a lot of new people,” Hlusak said. “We’ve had more sales here in Munds Park the last two years than they had in the last five or seven. A lot of people from the Valley come up and they have no idea what they're getting into.”

Hlusak added that the power goes out with almost every snowstorm.

“Just because we have so many pine trees up here,” he said. “They get heavy with snow and they fall on the lines.”

To him, power outages — like snowstorms themselves — are just a fact of “Mother Nature.”

But for those unperturbed by unreliable electricity, it’s easy enough to see the immediate appeal of living in Munds Park.

“The forest is my backyard,” Bowyer said. “People love living in the mountains.”

With that closeness to nature comes a mandate of character, he added.

“You don't have a place in Munds Park if you don't have some sense of independence,” Bowyer said. “People got to be aware that if you live here, you have to have the right car, firewood, pellets, propane tank. That's part of the learning curve.”

And yet, for the people of the Munds Park Community Church and its Bread Ministry, that character of independence is equally interspersed with a sense of community reliance. Ingram, Bowyer, Hlusak all referred to Munds Park as a “tightknit community.” When they can’t rely on themselves, they rely on each other.

For Ingram, that means more than bringing the Bread Ministry door to door when it’s too snowy to travel. It also means opening your door to your neighbors, as he did during this most recent power outage.

“I have a generator, so I had heat,” Ingram said. “So they came down with their two dogs and spent the night at our house. We just had kind of a party.”

Service to others is its own reward, Ingram said, one that connects him to his sense of faith and his parentage. He recalled how his father was the kind of man who would “drop everything” for a neighbor in need. And now, Ingram tries to live in a similar manner.

“It's a wonderful feeling,” he said, “knowing that God gives me the gift to do that.”

As Munds Park continues to change and invite new people into its community, there will be more storms and more outages ahead. All other ingredients of independence aside — a good vehicle, plenty of food propane and firewood — there is one that seems to stand above the rest: involvement. If Ingram, the Bread Ministry, and the Munds Park Community Church evidences one thing, it’s that the best way to be independent is to be part of a community.