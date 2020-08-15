‘The best for the youngest’: Bambini Montessori Preschool closes after 13 years

The Bambini family

Doolittle said she was pleased to be able to support so many diverse Flagstaff families, from doctors and lawyers to teachers and single moms, by spending her days with their children, many of whom had special needs.

Parents said they noticed the Bambini difference the moment they walked in the door.

“We went to two different preschools before Bambini, and it was just chaotic and loud and we didn’t feel good about leaving our son there,” said Danielle O’Connor, whose son, Finn, 8, and twin daughters Amelia and Emerson, 5, attended Bambini. “And then we found Bambini and it was the total opposite. It was like a little sanctuary, almost. It was this small, cozy, intimate school.

“Even when you would go into the building, there were little chimes hanging on the door, music playing. As a parent, a lot of times it had a calming effect on me when I stepped into the school, especially after the hectic morning rush trying to get the kids ready and out the door and getting to work.”

The small, coziness of Bambini similarly worked well for Alisha Witcomb’s son, Samuel, who is now 8. The entire family appreciated the community of Bambini, where they still have close friends even years after their son graduated from the program.