The Arizona Trail is open, but should thru-hikers make the journey?

“I have been in contact with leaders from all of America’s National Scenic Trails, along with land management agency representatives in the Washington office, and there are no rumblings about trail closures,” Nelson said in an email interview. “On the contrary, we are anticipating a spike in trail visitation. The greatest concern I’ve heard — other than the trail shelters on the Appalachian Trail being potential hubs for coronavirus transmission — is the lack of normal services for thru-hikers.”

Indeed, logistical concerns might end up being what dissuades potential thru-hikers from tackling the trail, which runs from the Mexican border on the southern end to its northern terminus at the Utah state line.

Nelson has posted a warning to thru-hikers that some of the support they might usually receive along the way cannot be counted on this spring and summer if the extraordinary measure implemented because of the virus continues.