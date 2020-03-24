The Arizona Trail is open, but should thru-hikers make the journey?

Outdoor recreation activities, such as hiking and running and mountain biking, remain unaffected by the civic restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak. That’s provided, of course, that people maintain proper social-distancing protocols. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institutes of Health, says he still runs each morning.
But what about those hardcore souls who, traditionally in the spring, come from all over the country to take on the 800-mile Arizona Trail in an epic thru-hike?
Cities positioned along the trail, such as Flagstaff, have in recent years seen an economic boon as the popularity of thru-hiking spreads. But now with restaurants and bars closed, and the kindness of “trail angels” who support the hikers by providing water, food and a bed have been seriously curtailed, it raises the question of whether it is wise, or even feasible, to attempt a thru-hike in days such as this.
The Arizona Trail remains open for all users, though state and federal officials advise people not recreate in groups greater than 10. Matthew Nelson, executive director of the Arizona Trail Association, said he has not heard talk of restricting access. The trails runs through many jurisdictions — Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Arizona State Parks and county- and city-owned lands — but it is managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
“I have been in contact with leaders from all of America’s National Scenic Trails, along with land management agency representatives in the Washington office, and there are no rumblings about trail closures,” Nelson said in an email interview. “On the contrary, we are anticipating a spike in trail visitation. The greatest concern I’ve heard — other than the trail shelters on the Appalachian Trail being potential hubs for coronavirus transmission — is the lack of normal services for thru-hikers.”
Indeed, logistical concerns might end up being what dissuades potential thru-hikers from tackling the trail, which runs from the Mexican border on the southern end to its northern terminus at the Utah state line.
Nelson has posted a warning to thru-hikers that some of the support they might usually receive along the way cannot be counted on this spring and summer if the extraordinary measure implemented because of the virus continues.
On the one hand, Nelson acknowledges that hikers are “probably in one of the safest places imaginable” to avoid contracting COVID-19. Yet, he detailed that hikers should expect to see widespread “closed signs” on stores and restaurants in “gateway communities” (on which, Flagstaff is one of the largest) and warned that hikers should “forget about ever being able to find toilet paper for sale or available at public toilets.”
Nelson also reported that the water caches routinely left at trailheads along the way recently have been “raided by nonhikers, likely due to a shortage of bottled water within stores across the state.” On the positive side, in terms of hydration, Nelson noted that the springs, creeks and tanks are running high on water this spring, though he added that hikers will need to filter it well to avoid water-borne illnesses.
Some shuttle services that run between trailheads and towns already have been discontinued, and Nelson speculated that hitchhiking to town from trailheads may not be as easy as previous years because of the social-distancing protocols in place.
Given the current climate, Nelson urged thru-hikers to consider postponing attempting to traverse the entire 800 miles and suggested “hiking shorter segments along the trail where you can be fully self-sufficient without relying on others to help you with transportation, food and other services.”
Rather than being dissuaded by coronavirus concerns, the shutdown of work life and other entertainment options might be prompting more people to add a thru-hike on the AZT on their bucket list.
One typical posting on the trail association’s Facebook page last week was from a hiker named A.J. Meijer, who wrote: “I suddenly find myself with a lot of time … and I am strongly considering a full thru-hike starting next week.”
Meijer wondered whether it was possible to complete the thru-hike supported only by resupply boxes mailed to post offices. “I want this to be my entire resupply strategy so that I am not relying on grocery stores, hitches, or restaurants and therefore coming into contact with the fewest amount of people,” he wrote. “If the USPS shutters its doors, well, I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.”
Nelson has no figures on how many thru-hikers already are on the Arizona Trail — the organization does not require permits or registration — but he estimates that as many as 350 are currently in transit. He said his organization wants to promote the trail, especially now, but urges thru-hikers to exercise caution and restraint.
“It’s an extremely important resource, perhaps now more than ever before, and is an ideal venue for practicing social distancing and using the healing effects of nature to ease anxiety and encourage healthy activities,” Nelson said of the trail. “We encourage hikers, trail runners, mountain bikers and equestrians to ‘quarantine outdoors’ and enjoy this beautiful springtime weather while following the CDC’s guidelines on minimizing exposure while at trailheads and out on the trail.
"I honestly believe that trails and the outdoor recreation industry will be a vital part of our nation’s recovery, and I’m grateful to have the AZT in our backyards.”
