The Arboretum at Flagstaff reopens with new executive director

On Sunday, May 1, The Arboretum at Flagstaff opened its 41st season with a new executive director at the helm. Nathan O’Meara, with degrees from both the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University, was recruited to head up the organization after Dr. Kristen Haskins resigned from the position in December 2021.

Nate says he is thrilled to get “my dream job,” which uses his combined skills of horticulture, landscaping and management in the town where he went to school and where several of his family members now live.

His career has come full circle as he moved from Flagstaff to Tucson to Bend, Oregon to Flagstaff. Working as an ethnobotanist, Nate has conducted farm restoration projects on tribal lands. He’s documented traditional plant knowledge among Native American and Hispanic communities. As the Curator of Horticulture at Tucson Botanical Garden, Nate shared his skills with that community. Most recently, he served as a landscape manager and designer and oversaw the planting and care of the 300-acre Old Mill District along the Deschutes River in downtown Bend.

In his free time, Nate plays the Scottish bagpipes and blogs about his garden with his wife April, who works as Development Director for Creative Flagstaff.

Nate has changes in mind for The Arboretum, starting with an Arboretum Nursery that opened May 8 where visitors can buy native plants throughout the open season. He’s excited to share his knowledge of high altitude horticulture with Flagstaffians: “We have a full season of educational programs and special events planned for this year, including a new Topics in Sustainable Gardening series. The series kicked off on May 7th with a discussion about growing fruit trees at home. For a complete schedule and details about all of our classes, check out our website, www.thearb.org.”

Nate has reached out to longtime friends of the Arboretum, including Mike Loven, who in 1997 famously engineered the relocation of the McAllisters’ 1936 Log House from its original location on West Route 66 to the grounds of the Arboretum, four miles down Woody Mountain Road. This summer, Loven Contracting will start on historic preservation of that building.

Perhaps one of Nate’s biggest goal is the improvement of Forest Service Road 231. To that end, he’s hoping to form a “Woody Mountain Road Association” of landowners who will contribute and/or lobby for better maintenance of the notoriously bumpy, dusty and/or muddy road.

For more information, visit https://thearb.org or https://omearagardens.com.

