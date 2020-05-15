The Arboretum at Flagstaff begins partial reopening Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arboretum at Flagstaff plans to begin a partial reopen to the public and their "leashed canine friends" Saturday, May 16, but many public buildings will remain closed.

Visitors will be allowed to walk the trails and view the gardens and outdoor exhibits. but the Visitor Center, Horticultural Center, Research Greenhouse and public restrooms will remain closed until further notice. Additionally, Kristine Haskins, executive director of the Arboretum, explained they have decided to cancel larger, more popular events and are modifying others. The Arboretum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Because The Arb only supports seasonal visitation, we rely on your membership purchases and generosity to help us get through the offseason months. This year will be no different," Haskins wrote in a press release Friday.

Event changes

Wildflower Walks on June 20, June 27, July 25, and Aug. 22 will be limited to 9 people and everyone must have registered online before arriving. Same with Bird Walks on June 6, June 20, and July 18.

Yoga at the Arb on May 30, June 6, June 13, June 20 and June 27 is limited to 9 people and everyone must have registered and paid online before arriving. Same with Pleinair Painting in the Pines on June 25, July 30, Aug. 15.