That's so chill: Flagstaff Bone & Joint turns to cryoanalgesic therapy to help knee replacement patients

Good thing many of Jennifer Almendarez’s post-operative knee replacement patients have keen senses of humor, because when this physician’s assistant at Flagstaff Bone & Joint wields a device that cryogenically dulls their pain, she occasionally likes to crack wise.
“One of our jokes is, if we find those targets quickly and easily in the procedure, we’ll say, ‘Well, you’ve got a lot of nerve,’” Almendarez said. “Or I’ll say, ‘I’m on your last nerve now.’”
She does, in fact, get on people’s nerves.
Flagstaff Bone & Joint is the only orthopedic practice the greater Flagstaff area that offers patients a cryoanalgesic pain-reduction therapy using a device called iovera, which pierces the skin around the knee and delivers extremely cold pulses to essentially numb the peripheral nerves and reduce discomfort.
Hence, the nerve jokes.
But this type of therapy has seriously reduced the dependence upon opioids for patients recovering from knee replacements, a procedure infamous for the intense pain in the initial weeks following surgery.
Opioid dependency has become a major nationwide epidemic and, even when prescribed conservatively by practitioners in the wake of invasive surgery such as knee replacements, there is a heightened risk of addiction to the pain relievers.
So an alternative such as iovera therapy, in which extreme cold is applied directly to nerves around the knee that send pain signals to deaden temporarily the area, can provide relief and enable patients to more vigorously undergo physical therapy during recovery.
A 2020 review of cryoanalgesia studies in the journal Diagnostic and Interventional Imagining reported that the therapy is a “safe procedure with minimal risk of complication” and its use “initiates a cascade of pathophysiologic events interrupting nerve conduction of painful stimuli without irreversible nerve damage.”
At its essence, then, what practitioners like Almendarez are doing is freezing the pain away, numbing the Myelin sheath, a collection of cells that covers nerves and transmits pain signals.
It sounds rather high-tech and even bordering on sci-fi. The device is about 8 inches in length with needles at the tip and unleashes high-pressure gas blasts at temperatures near minus 270 degrees Fahrenheit with a push of a button. The nerves are in two spots -- in the thigh between the patella inguinal crease and below the patella on the medial side -- and ultrasound gives practitioners precise locations.
The procedure itself might not be pain-free — that’s why the areas of insertion are numbed with Lidocaine — but the result afterward has proven to give patients less pain in movement and greater range of motion, according to several small, peer-reviewed studies.
For Almendarez, who has been using iovera for close to three years, this form of cryotherapy is the preferred option.
Patients, she said, still take a limited amount of opiates in the immediate aftermath of knee replacement surgery, but extended use of opioids almost always is eliminated -- which is essential given the highly addictive nature of the drugs.
“Our policy is we can prescribe opiates for a 90-day window following surgery,” Almendarez explained. “Beyond that, if they continue to require pain medications, you refer them to either a primary care doctor or pain-management physician.
"… I’ve not had a single one of our iovera patients become dependent on opiates. Before we offered it, you had some patients where you were getting close to that 90-day window and they are still saying, I’ll still taking five (pills) a day and you have to tell them no.”
Because the only other orthopedic practice using the cryoanalgesic device is in Prescott Valley, Almendarez says patients come to her and her supervising physician, Amber Randall, and request the treatment.
“The word’s kind of gotten out, so we’re getting referrals from patients that want to have it done,” she said. “At first, I was little skeptical (about the cold therapy). But early on, we had a number of patients who had one knee replacement done before we had it available and then came in for their second one when they heard we had (iovera), and it told me very quickly how effective this is. Overwhelmingly, the response was that the recovery was night and day for them.
“It’s very satisfying to see them coming in after surgery, doing well and off the pain meds," she added. "And they are happy, which is the key.”
In Almendarez’s experience, patients who have had cryoanalgesic therapy show better range of motion early in physical therapy, without experiencing intense pain.
“I have physical therapists from outside practices tell me, ‘I know who has had it and who hasn’t just by how they progressed with the therapy,’” she said.
One worry for patients is the possibility of prolonged, or permanent, nerve damage as a result of the freezing of the Myelin sheath. Studies, however, have indicated that the nerve degeneration is temporary, and Almendarez’s experience with her patients bears that out.
She tries to demystify the procedure and the concerns about frozen nerves by explaining how iovera works.
“We use ultrasound (to locate nerves) and then we put the needle tip clear down to where that nerve is and you push the button to initiate that freezing cycle,” Almendarez said. “When the actual freezing happens, there’s a little bit of local discomfort, but the actual needle getting down to treatment site, we numb that very well.”
What does it feel like when the nerves get the big chill?
“Usually, they’ll feel a tingling that goes down that area of the nerve distribution,” she said. “I can see (the nerves) on the screen with the ultrasound in real time, but when people say they feel it going down towards their pain, then you know it’s working.”
She has, by that point, really gotten on people’s nerves.