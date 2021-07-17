That's so chill: Flagstaff Bone & Joint turns to cryoanalgesic therapy to help knee replacement patients

For Almendarez, who has been using iovera for close to three years, this form of cryotherapy is the preferred option.

Patients, she said, still take a limited amount of opiates in the immediate aftermath of knee replacement surgery, but extended use of opioids almost always is eliminated -- which is essential given the highly addictive nature of the drugs.

“Our policy is we can prescribe opiates for a 90-day window following surgery,” Almendarez explained. “Beyond that, if they continue to require pain medications, you refer them to either a primary care doctor or pain-management physician.

"… I’ve not had a single one of our iovera patients become dependent on opiates. Before we offered it, you had some patients where you were getting close to that 90-day window and they are still saying, I’ll still taking five (pills) a day and you have to tell them no.”

Because the only other orthopedic practice using the cryoanalgesic device is in Prescott Valley, Almendarez says patients come to her and her supervising physician, Amber Randall, and request the treatment.