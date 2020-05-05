Thanks to some MUTS, the Frog Tank Loop is a jewel in Munds Park

It’s ironic, then, that Brad’s Trail has the rockiest footing of any stretch of this 5-mile trek, with scores of rocks to dodge or use as launching pads. Maybe this was Brad’s posthumous joke on us all — or maybe we don’t appreciate the ginormous boulders that Brad and crew did excavate to make the trail as navigable as it is.

All of this is to say that the Frog Tank Loop is pretty smooth going, once Brad’s Trail is behind you. It’s mostly double-track and, rather than rocks, the only real obstacles for footing are the ruts left by tire tracks. In mid-April, there remained some standing water from snow melt and rain, so some puddle-dodging was needed.

But this is quibbling. The path is easy enough to bring the kids, with barely 200 feet of elevation gain. That doesn’t mean there trail is boring, though. Far from it.

In just three miles, you traverse stands of stately pines and other coniferous clump, cross several gullies that will get your shoes wet, emerge into a brilliant, verdant meadow that kind of pops up after a slight uphill, and travel parallel to a rocky gorge that on this day was flowing with runoff.