TGen seeking volunteer patients for COVID-19 immunity study

The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is looking for individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 for use in an immunity study to determine how antibodies could be used to stop the pandemic.

Participants in “The COVID Immunity Study” must be U.S. residents, age 18 or older, have tested positive for COVID-19 and then recovered. The research study will not be used to diagnose disease among the participants, but could eventually lead to new methods of diagnosing COVID-19 and help in the development of antibody therapies and possible vaccines. TGen is hoping to initially recruit a few hundred volunteers whose immune systems may have built up antibodies against this disease.

Participants will be asked to complete a short online health questionnaire. TGen would then mail them a simple blood-spot collection kit, instructing them to prick the end of a finger and put a drop of blood on a sample collection card. A week later, participants would put another drop of blood on the sample collection card and then mail the test back to TGen.