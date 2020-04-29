TGen seeking volunteer patients for COVID-19 immunity study

The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is looking for individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 for use in an immunity study to determine how antibodies could be used to stop the pandemic.
Participants in “The COVID Immunity Study” must be U.S. residents, age 18 or older, have tested positive for COVID-19 and then recovered. The research study will not be used to diagnose disease among the participants, but could eventually lead to new methods of diagnosing COVID-19 and help in the development of antibody therapies and possible vaccines. TGen is hoping to initially recruit a few hundred volunteers whose immune systems may have built up antibodies against this disease.
Participants will be asked to complete a short online health questionnaire. TGen would then mail them a simple blood-spot collection kit, instructing them to prick the end of a finger and put a drop of blood on a sample collection card. A week later, participants would put another drop of blood on the sample collection card and then mail the test back to TGen.
“This will help us learn more about how, when and why we produce antibodies in response to a COVID-19 infection. One class of antibodies tackles the infection first, and then another comes in to finish the job,” David Engelthaler, Director of TGen North said in a media release. “Knowing when these different immune responses occur, and how long they last, could help us understand if some patients gain a certain degree of immunity against reinfection. We need to know how that works.”
For more information or to see if you qualify to participate, visit https://covidimmunity.org/ or contact a TGen Clinical Research Coordinator at crc@tgen.org.
