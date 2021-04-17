 Skip to main content
TGen implements dashboard tracking COVID-19 variants in the state
TGen implements dashboard tracking COVID-19 variants in the state

Paul Keim

Microbial geneticist Paul Keim, co-director of TGen North and executive director of Northern Arizona University's Pathogen and Microbiome Institute, examines a specimen within a biosafety cabinet in this 2020 file photo.

 Northern Arizona University, courtesy

Infectious disease researchers are busy tracking and studying variants of the COVID-19 virus in Arizona, looking to better understand coronavirus mutations and how they might change the way the virus behaves.

Many of those researchers are based out of the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Flagstaff, aka TGen North, which is currently analyzing up to 1,100 samples a day using a process known as genomic sequencing.

About a month ago, the nonprofit research organization launched a publicly accessible dashboard to track COVID-19 variants in Arizona, updated daily with new data from across the state.

The dashboard compiles genomic sequencing findings from various research partners in Arizona into one data-driven webpage. David Engelthaler, director of the infectious disease branch at TGen, said the organization made a concerted effort to implement the dashboard with the goal of improving “pathogen intelligence,” or the ability to monitor the spread of the virus.

TGen North’s sequencing efforts account for the bulk of the dashboard’s data at nearly 72% of the genomic sequences. Data is also included from laboratories at the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Quest Diagnostics.

TGen began genomic sequencing early into the pandemic, looking at each of the letters in a virus’s RNA to determine its strain. During the state’s first outbreak, TGen began to receive COVID-19 samples to sequence from the state lab and other Arizona testing sites.

TGen’s findings have been studied by the Arizona COVID-19 Genomics Union, which was launched by researchers around the state to study the virus. The group includes faculty from Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona.

Research such as genomic sequencing is vital to state and public health officials looking to determine when a new variant has reached the state and what the impacts of each variant has on public health, Engelthaler said.

The California variants of the virus first appeared in the state as early as November, but now account for about 30% of all cases in Arizona, Engelthaler said. Mutations such as those present in the California variant have been associated with increased transmissibility, infectivity and might impact the effectiveness of clinical treatments.

Engelthaler said genomic sequencing gives researchers an opportunity to witness the evolution of the virus in real time.

TGen has been busy with other projects as well, receiving a grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services to conduct a pilot study investigating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in animals. Two dogs and two cats have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona as of TGen’s release on March 10.

That data -- which tracks the virus in cats and dogs -- is just one of many features that could be added to the sequencing dashboard soon, Engelthaler said.

Utilizing feedback from research partners, TGen will also look for new ways to better represent and visualize the findings.

Pfizer CEO Says 3rd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Is ‘Likely’ Needed. On April 15, Pfzier’s CEO, Albert Bourla, spoke about the future of COVID-19 vaccinations at a CVS Health event. . According to Bourla, current data suggests a “likely scenario” where people will need a third dose. . A likely scenario is there will be likely a need for a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months, Albert Bourla, via 'The Hill'. From there, Bourla said an “annual revaccination” could also be needed, but can’t be confirmed just yet. . He said it “remains to be seen” how often additional vaccines would be needed and that the variants would “play a key role.”. But all of that needs to be confirmed and again the variants will play a key role … It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus because they are vaccinated with high-efficacy vaccines, Albert Bourla, via 'The Hill'. The need for possible booster COVID-19 shots is not a surprise. Dr. Anthony Fauci previously mentioned that we “very well may need” them in order to remain protected against COVID-19.

Engelthaler said variants that are the most effective at transmitting and moving throughout the population are likely the ones that will survive the longest, especially as we reach the tail end of the virus and see increased immunity in our communities.

Making sure individuals are vaccinated as soon as possible is key to slowing the spread, Engelthaler explained, noting that today’s vaccines have a substantial effect on variants’ ability to infect the population.

“We can also, if not completely vanquish this virus, get it down to very low levels so that it only pops up here and there, if we can get those really high immunization rates,” Engelthaler said.

