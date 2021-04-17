TGen implements dashboard tracking COVID-19 variants in the state

TGen’s findings have been studied by the Arizona COVID-19 Genomics Union, which was launched by researchers around the state to study the virus. The group includes faculty from Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona.

Research such as genomic sequencing is vital to state and public health officials looking to determine when a new variant has reached the state and what the impacts of each variant has on public health, Engelthaler said.

The California variants of the virus first appeared in the state as early as November, but now account for about 30% of all cases in Arizona, Engelthaler said. Mutations such as those present in the California variant have been associated with increased transmissibility, infectivity and might impact the effectiveness of clinical treatments.

Engelthaler said genomic sequencing gives researchers an opportunity to witness the evolution of the virus in real time.

TGen has been busy with other projects as well, receiving a grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services to conduct a pilot study investigating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in animals. Two dogs and two cats have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona as of TGen’s release on March 10.