TGen implements dashboard tracking COVID-19 variants in the state

Infectious disease researchers are busy tracking and studying variants of the COVID-19 virus in Arizona, looking to better understand coronavirus mutations and how they might change the way the virus behaves.
Many of those researchers are based out of the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Flagstaff, aka TGen North, which is currently analyzing up to 1,100 samples a day using a process known as genomic sequencing.
About a month ago, the nonprofit research organization launched a publicly accessible dashboard to track COVID-19 variants in Arizona, updated daily with new data from across the state.
The dashboard compiles genomic sequencing findings from various research partners in Arizona into one data-driven webpage. David Engelthaler, director of the infectious disease branch at TGen, said the organization made a concerted effort to implement the dashboard with the goal of improving “pathogen intelligence,” or the ability to monitor the spread of the virus.
TGen North’s sequencing efforts account for the bulk of the dashboard’s data at nearly 72% of the genomic sequences. Data is also included from laboratories at the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Quest Diagnostics.
TGen began genomic sequencing early into the pandemic, looking at each of the letters in a virus’s RNA to determine its strain. During the state’s first outbreak, TGen began to receive COVID-19 samples to sequence from the state lab and other Arizona testing sites.
TGen’s findings have been studied by the Arizona COVID-19 Genomics Union, which was launched by researchers around the state to study the virus. The group includes faculty from Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona.
Research such as genomic sequencing is vital to state and public health officials looking to determine when a new variant has reached the state and what the impacts of each variant has on public health, Engelthaler said.
The California variants of the virus first appeared in the state as early as November, but now account for about 30% of all cases in Arizona, Engelthaler said. Mutations such as those present in the California variant have been associated with increased transmissibility, infectivity and might impact the effectiveness of clinical treatments.
Engelthaler said genomic sequencing gives researchers an opportunity to witness the evolution of the virus in real time.
TGen has been busy with other projects as well, receiving a grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services to conduct a pilot study investigating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in animals. Two dogs and two cats have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona as of TGen’s release on March 10.
That data -- which tracks the virus in cats and dogs -- is just one of many features that could be added to the sequencing dashboard soon, Engelthaler said.
Utilizing feedback from research partners, TGen will also look for new ways to better represent and visualize the findings.
Engelthaler said variants that are the most effective at transmitting and moving throughout the population are likely the ones that will survive the longest, especially as we reach the tail end of the virus and see increased immunity in our communities.
Making sure individuals are vaccinated as soon as possible is key to slowing the spread, Engelthaler explained, noting that today’s vaccines have a substantial effect on variants’ ability to infect the population.
“We can also, if not completely vanquish this virus, get it down to very low levels so that it only pops up here and there, if we can get those really high immunization rates,” Engelthaler said.