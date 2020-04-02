TGen diversifying COVID-19 testing and research

“We had that very early case in January of the student that came from China and that particular strain, but then the next several set of positives were not at all related to that original strain that came out of China. They were coming out of the cluster that was building up in Washington,” he said.

More recent Arizona samples are now showing strains of the virus from France and London, as well as more from China and Washington. Engelthaler said information on specific strains in a specific community is useful in determining effective public health actions.

Roughly two-thirds of the samples tested by TGen for COVID-19 are from northern Arizona and mostly Coconino County. TGen is now expanding testing to vulnerable populations, whether they show symptoms of respiratory illness or not.

Engelthaler said testing at-risk groups — especially health care workers — can be done routinely using limited amounts of personal protective equipment but could significantly reduce transmission from asymptomatic individuals within these essential service areas. Testing of these samples would be conducted in a separate section of the TGen lab, complete with different supply chains and personnel, so as not to reduce those needed for ongoing COVID-19 testing.