TGen diversifying COVID-19 testing and research

Though lab work and research at the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Flagstaff, TGen North, usually spans various diseases, the lab is now all COVID-19 all the time.
“We’ve had to really turn ourselves into an emergency response capacity,” said David Engelthaler, co-director of TGen’s Pathogen and Microbiome Division. “TGen has a genomic first responder role. We’re one of the people I suspect can do that and we are dedicating all of our capacity towards this response at this point in time.”
As diagnostic testing capacity at the nonprofit research organization approaches 1,000 samples per week, TGen is now strengthening other coronavirus-related efforts, such as statewide virus tracking and community screening.
Engelthaler said TGen began genomic sequencing (the organization’s “bread and butter”) early into the state outbreak, looking at each of the letters in a virus’s RNA to determine its strain, and is now receiving positive COVID-19 samples from the state lab and other Arizona testing sites for sequencing. A group including researchers from Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona have been analyzing this data.
Unlike in Washington, where secondary cases of COVID-19 were the same strain as the original case after weeks of community circulation, Engelthaler said in Arizona, the situation was opposite.
“We had that very early case in January of the student that came from China and that particular strain, but then the next several set of positives were not at all related to that original strain that came out of China. They were coming out of the cluster that was building up in Washington,” he said.
More recent Arizona samples are now showing strains of the virus from France and London, as well as more from China and Washington. Engelthaler said information on specific strains in a specific community is useful in determining effective public health actions.
Roughly two-thirds of the samples tested by TGen for COVID-19 are from northern Arizona and mostly Coconino County. TGen is now expanding testing to vulnerable populations, whether they show symptoms of respiratory illness or not.
Engelthaler said testing at-risk groups — especially health care workers — can be done routinely using limited amounts of personal protective equipment but could significantly reduce transmission from asymptomatic individuals within these essential service areas. Testing of these samples would be conducted in a separate section of the TGen lab, complete with different supply chains and personnel, so as not to reduce those needed for ongoing COVID-19 testing.
“We’re hoping others are going to do this, too, because clearly TGen can’t screen the world. … We’re not trying to have the lab that can test everybody. You have your big giant commercial labs — your Sonora Quest and your LabCorp — that can do that,” Engelthaler said. “We’re trying to make sure that we have this capacity to serve the more rural and tribal communities and some of these other special populations where they may get lost in the mix otherwise.”
For more information on TGen’s Pathogen and Microbiome Division in Flagstaff, visit https://www.tgen.org/patients/pathogen-microbiome/.
