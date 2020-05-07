TGen and HonorHealth test new COVID-19 therapy

Though the first patient was enrolled last week, Gordon said it is too early to tell if the treatment is successful.

The drug is administered orally as a liquid for a total of 10 days, or longer if patients are benefitting. Nasal swabs are collected about every three days and antibody tests are conducted about every week, said Dr. Michael Gordon, Medical Director of HonorHealth Research Institute and co-Principal Investigator of the trial.

TGen will study these samples to calculate how much of the virus exists and if it mutates during the course of an individual’s treatment. By doing so, Dr. David Engelthaler, co-director and associate professor of TGen’s Pathogen and Microbiome Division in Flagstaff, said the team will be able to track even minor changes in the virus over time and be able to predict when the virus will be cleared from an individual’s body.

“For this particular virus and this disease, it’s not reacting to everybody the same way and we can’t hope that we’re going to find a magic bullet, but with innovation like this we are going to find bullets and these can be used and we need to use them until we are able to get an effective vaccine in place in the population,” Engelthaler said.