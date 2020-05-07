TGen and HonorHealth test new COVID-19 therapy

The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) has partnered with HonorHealth, a Phoenix-based health care system, to test a new coronavirus therapy by combining two existing drugs.
Using the antimalarial drug atovaquone and the antibiotic azithromycin, the team hopes to be able to treat patients with moderate to severe responses to COVID-19. It’s the first combination of these two drugs for COVID-19 treatment in the country, representatives from the two organizations said Tuesday morning in a virtual press conference announcing the clinical trial.
Dr. Sunil Sharma, a medical oncologist with HonorHealth and one of the trial’s principal investigators, said the drugs are usually used in combination for the treatment of a rare parasitic illness.
Through the new trial, 25 patients over age 18 at three HonorHealth locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale — John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Shea Medical Center and Osborn Medical Center — will be treated using the combination, which Sharma said aims to reduce the coronavirus’s ability to replicate, allowing the immune system to the immune system a better chance to overcome it. This combination is believed to have a lower risk of cardiac side effects than other drugs being targeted toward COVID-19.
Though the first patient was enrolled last week, Gordon said it is too early to tell if the treatment is successful.
The drug is administered orally as a liquid for a total of 10 days, or longer if patients are benefitting. Nasal swabs are collected about every three days and antibody tests are conducted about every week, said Dr. Michael Gordon, Medical Director of HonorHealth Research Institute and co-Principal Investigator of the trial.
TGen will study these samples to calculate how much of the virus exists and if it mutates during the course of an individual’s treatment. By doing so, Dr. David Engelthaler, co-director and associate professor of TGen’s Pathogen and Microbiome Division in Flagstaff, said the team will be able to track even minor changes in the virus over time and be able to predict when the virus will be cleared from an individual’s body.
“For this particular virus and this disease, it’s not reacting to everybody the same way and we can’t hope that we’re going to find a magic bullet, but with innovation like this we are going to find bullets and these can be used and we need to use them until we are able to get an effective vaccine in place in the population,” Engelthaler said.
In early April, TGen partnered with the Pathogen and Microbiome Institute at Northern Arizona University and the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Department at the University of Arizona to study the genetic codes of Arizona’s COVID-19 samples. Last week, TGen also announced its own “COVID Immunity Study,” though which it mails at-home blood collection kits to eligible participants who have recovered from COVID-19.
The atovaquone and azithromycin combination is one of 10 COVID-19 related clinical trials currently being conducted by the HonorHealth Research Institute. Gordon said these trials target various types of COVID-19 patients, from those with early infections to the severely ill, and that TGen’s scientific role in the project is as important as the clinical aspect.
“For us to be able to overcome this infection, it’s not a matter of weathering the storm, it’s a matter of creating a process to understand and anticipate when the next storm is coming and be optimally prepared,” Gordon said.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
