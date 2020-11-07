Testing the flow: Researchers drop tampons down sewers to test for COVID on campus

But with resources and funding scarce, Hepp said the less sophisticated method of simply using a tampon has worked just fine so far.

“We sort of looked at the equipment that we had available and we only had two composite samplers. So we really had to think outside of the box; how can we possibly do multiple locations on campus with limited resources?” Hepp said.

Hepp said similar methods have been used by scientists to track polio outbreaks before the disease was eradicated.

She said they take samples for testing from manholes across campus several times a week.

The data they have gathered has given public health officials a better sense of the outbreak in Flagstaff. But more than that, the information has been used by university administrators to manage the coronavirus on campus and prevent it from spreading among students, faculty and staff.

Hepp said because they are testing wastewater from every dorm on campus, they can quickly see if there is an uptick in COVID-19 within an individual housing facility.

The university can then direct more of its randomized testing at the residents of that dorm so COVID-19 positive cases can be discovered more quickly and a student, or students, can be quarantined.