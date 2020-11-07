Testing the flow: Researchers drop tampons down sewers to test for COVID on campus

Wearing goggles, a N95 mask and rubber gloves, scientist Crystal Hepp and graduate student Daryn Erickson knelt over a manhole on Northern Arizona University’s campus Tuesday morning.
An assistant professor at NAU’s School of Informatics, Computing and Cyber Systems and assistant director of the Pathogen and Microbiome Institute, Hepp has been testing Flagstaff wastewater for COVID-19 since May.
But in July, that work expanded to testing wastewater from dormitories across campus. And to get that work done, Hepp and her colleagues are using somewhat unconventional materials.
Case in point, Tuesday morning found Hepp and Erickson tying a tampon to a plastic line before lowering it into the sewer.
“It’s really simple. I wish it was more elegant, but it's not,” Hepp said. “People are always surprised when I tell them.”
After they slide the manhole closed, the tampon will then sit and soak up sewer water for between 24 and 48 hours before Hepp comes back to retrieve the sample and test it for COVID-19.
That’s not the same method they have used to collect samples at wastewater treatment plants, Hepp said. At those facilities, a device called a composite sampler will take 50 milliliters of water every 30 minutes over a 24-hour period. In that way, they can get an average picture of what the level of COVID-19 currently is within the community.
But with resources and funding scarce, Hepp said the less sophisticated method of simply using a tampon has worked just fine so far.
“We sort of looked at the equipment that we had available and we only had two composite samplers. So we really had to think outside of the box; how can we possibly do multiple locations on campus with limited resources?” Hepp said.
Hepp said similar methods have been used by scientists to track polio outbreaks before the disease was eradicated.
She said they take samples for testing from manholes across campus several times a week.
The data they have gathered has given public health officials a better sense of the outbreak in Flagstaff. But more than that, the information has been used by university administrators to manage the coronavirus on campus and prevent it from spreading among students, faculty and staff.
Hepp said because they are testing wastewater from every dorm on campus, they can quickly see if there is an uptick in COVID-19 within an individual housing facility.
The university can then direct more of its randomized testing at the residents of that dorm so COVID-19 positive cases can be discovered more quickly and a student, or students, can be quarantined.
“If there's a location that was positive, then it could be decided that you're going to test more people from a particular location so that you have a better chance of identifying asymptomatic individuals, isolating them and quarantining them to reduce the spread,” Hepp said.
Hepp added that has helped the university better manage the outbreak on campus and greatly reduce the spread of the virus.
NAU students living on campus who test positive for COVID-19 have been moved into specific housing facilities on campus, or even at times in certain hotels, where they can isolate away from other students, faculty and staff until they are no longer positive.
The wastewater testing has also shown the success of other public health measures such as mask wearing.
Hepp said that because they are testing wastewater in several communities, including Flagstaff, Sedona, Munds Park, Kachina Village and the Village of Oak Creek, natural experiments were created as different communities and the state put varying policies in place.
For example, as some cities put mask mandates in place before the state did, Hepp said they could track through the wastewater how the spread of COVID-19 lessened in those areas but continued in others.
That is supported by a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month. In that report, Scientists said data showed a 75% drop in new COVID-19 cases after the state limited large gatherings, closed certain businesses and mandated masks.
And Hepp said she thinks the data showing those measures are effective is good news, especially as public health experts warn of increased spread over winter.
“I think, generally, if we look back to when we were spiking up in the summertime and we take into consideration how drastically our cases dropped after mask mandates were put into place, I think that if we remain diligent that things could work out a little bit better than people are projecting right now,” Hepp said.
