Testing required for on-campus NAU students

NAU will not be reimbursing students for the required COVID-19 testing but shared on its website that the expense can be submitted for consideration for CARES Act funding when the application becomes available in the early fall. The cost of nasal swab testing through Campus Health Services varies by insurance company, and a reduced rate is available for students whose insurance does not cover the testing.

“They’re trying to be responsible to have people get COVID tests and really try to eliminate the possibility of people getting COVID, but to know that they’ve had this on the backburner and wait until the last minute is very frustrating because it throws a wrench in everybody’s plans,” said Madelynn Klein Courville, a senior criminology and criminal justice major.

Klein Courville, who will be living on campus in McKay Village this fall, said she doesn’t mind having to get the test but is concerned by the limited availability of tests in Sacramento, her hometown.

She also hopes the NAU requirement will allow her to receive testing without having symptoms of COVID-19, as is sometimes required.

“But it sucks because then you know you might be taking away from people who actually have [COVID-19],” Klein Courville said.