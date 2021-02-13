Testing and vaccinations continue through President's Day, govt. offices close

Several city and county facilities will be closed or altering operations in recognition of the President’s Day holiday on Monday.

In Flagstaff, the city’s administrative functions and Coconino County administrative offices will be closed, resuming on Tuesday for regular hours. The city hall building has been closed to the public for some time due to the pandemic.

The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library and East Flagstaff Public Library will also be closed Monday.

Trash and recycling collection, along with landfill, will be on a regular schedule.

Mountain Line buses will also operate on a regular weekday schedule on President’s Day, although the administrative office will be closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Mountain Express between the Snowbowl Ski Resort and downtown Flagstaff will run on its regular schedule on Saturday and Sunday.

All Coconino County testing and vaccination efforts will continue unabated. That includes both the COVID-19 testing site at Coconino Community College on Lone Tree and the NAU Union Fieldhouse.