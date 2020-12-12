Tensions between council and Mayor-elect Deasy flare ahead of inauguration

By the end of the meeting, the council decided that it should be up to the individual members as to whether they want to take part in an in-person swearing-in ceremony or opt to do it virtually.

Any in-person ceremony will still look very different than previous years. In addition to everyone donning masks and social distancing, there would only be a handful of people in the council chambers at a time, including the newly elected councilmember and the municipal judge who will swear them in.

The in-person retreat a day later will have a max of 10 people and would be held in the Aquaplex’s basketball court to allow staff and councilmembers to spread farther than six feet apart.

Daggett and Sweet, both of whom were elected last month and are set to take seats alongside Deasy, also weighed in with their own thoughts.

Daggett said she shared the concern over what Deasy had posted to social media in prior days. Daggett said it is important for all members of the council to be heard and included in the decision-making process.

“I expect to be included in decision making moving forward,” Daggett said.

Sweet said given the honor and responsibility of the councilmember position, she had hoped to take part in an in-person ceremony.

“I would prefer it in person; I think that having that time as a new council will be very important. But with the numbers increasing, and the fact that I'm not the only one that will be in that room, I think it's very important that we weigh in and see what we as a council feel. Not everyone has the same comfort level,” Sweet said.

