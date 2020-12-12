Tensions between council and Mayor-elect Deasy flare ahead of inauguration

Mayor-elect Paul Deasy won’t take his seat until next week, but he has already encountered controversy.
On Friday, the current Flagstaff City Council held a special virtual meeting with Deasy, vice-mayor-elect Becky Daggett and Councilmember-elect Miranda Sweet on the issue of how the new councilmembers would be sworn in -- online or in person.
During the meeting, councilmembers alleged Deasy had misled the public on social media and attempted to make unilateral decisions on behalf of the council.
“I think we have a mayor-elect, and I am sorry to say Mr. Deasy, but you have gone rogue and your relationships with your council are on thin ice,” said Councilmember Jamie Whelan.
In a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun, Deasy said he believed many of the concerns raised by Council were a result of simple miscommunication.
For his part, Deasy also defended himself during the meeting by pointing to the level of infection the state and county are experiencing.
“While our state yesterday was reported as being No. 1 in COVID transmission in the country, we are holding a special meeting today […] to discuss whether for the first time since March councilmembers should meet in person,” Deasy said.
Throughout the meeting, longstanding political tension threatened to boil over as the council and newly elected members discussed two topics: how the swearing-in ceremony for the new councilmembers would occur and how that decision should be made.
Although the ceremony on Dec. 15 was originally planned to be held in person, it was switched to a virtual event earlier this week, seemingly at the urging of Deasy.
On Dec. 9, Deasy posted to Facebook that, given spiking numbers of new COVID-19 cases, he had “made the call for inauguration […] to be held virtually.”
“Although public health measures were in place limiting the number to 10 people, etc., Council will show that we are taking the situation seriously and exceeding basic precautions,” Deasy’s post read.
A similar statement was emailed to several members of city staff and the members of the council who would be holding seats next year.
Deasy told reporters that at the time, he thought everyone was on the same page as to holding the events virtually.
But the sudden change rubbed many elected officials the wrong way; they said Deasy was in no place to make such a decision and could not do so unilaterally.
“There was a complete lack of understanding as to the city charter; there was an attempted overreach of power; there was the spreading of misinformation, disinformation on social media. That is why we had to have this meeting here today,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said.
Meanwhile, Deasy steered the conversation toward his concerns over the message Council would be sending by holding the ceremony in person and the diminishing availability of hospital beds as COVID spread.
“I really want to urge everyone on Council to think about what message even holding this discussion is sending to our community,” Deasy said. “We need to be consistent in our messaging around COVID, I believe, now more than ever. The message, though, has not been so consistent.”
Evans responded that the council is taking and always has taken COVID-19 seriously, pointing to how she was the first Arizona mayor to take action on the virus, something that she said put a target on her back at the state level.
Other councilmembers said they felt holding such events, including the ceremony and a later council retreat in-person, could be done safely. Councilmembers said the retreat was especially important for the future council’s ability to work together.
Evans and other councilmembers including Austin Aslan reiterated that, in their view, Deasy’s social media posts contained falsehoods and had misled many members of the public. Both compared social media posts by Deasy to those of the current U.S. president.
“In light of your campaign cornerstones of running on accuracy and transparency for government, I find all of this curious, and possibly troubling,” Aslan said of Deasy’s actions.
Deasy responded to Aslan that he would add to his social media posts with clarifying information and told reporters that he believed the issue was one of miscommunication rather than intentional mischaracterization.
By the end of the meeting, the council decided that it should be up to the individual members as to whether they want to take part in an in-person swearing-in ceremony or opt to do it virtually.
Any in-person ceremony will still look very different than previous years. In addition to everyone donning masks and social distancing, there would only be a handful of people in the council chambers at a time, including the newly elected councilmember and the municipal judge who will swear them in.
The in-person retreat a day later will have a max of 10 people and would be held in the Aquaplex’s basketball court to allow staff and councilmembers to spread farther than six feet apart.
Daggett and Sweet, both of whom were elected last month and are set to take seats alongside Deasy, also weighed in with their own thoughts.
Daggett said she shared the concern over what Deasy had posted to social media in prior days. Daggett said it is important for all members of the council to be heard and included in the decision-making process.
“I expect to be included in decision making moving forward,” Daggett said.
Sweet said given the honor and responsibility of the councilmember position, she had hoped to take part in an in-person ceremony.
“I would prefer it in person; I think that having that time as a new council will be very important. But with the numbers increasing, and the fact that I'm not the only one that will be in that room, I think it's very important that we weigh in and see what we as a council feel. Not everyone has the same comfort level,” Sweet said.
