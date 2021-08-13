Tenants scramble to find housing after sale of Flagstaff Village Apartments

This past week has been a roller coaster for residents of the Flagstaff Village Apartments just off South Milton Road.
Residents were informed last week that the 80-unit apartment complex that had been owned by the local Levitan Investment Properties & Services had been sold to another company. A day later, via an email and a letter posted to each of their doors, residents were informed that none of them would have their leases renewed.
With most tenants using month-to-month leases, nearly everyone has until Sept. 30 to pack up their belongings and find a new place to call home. Other tenants who had previously signed six-month leases would have until Dec. 31 to leave.
“I woke up to go to work and there was this letter taped to my door and it was really shocking,” said David Ellsworth, who has lived in his apartment for nearly a decade. “This was just so out of the blue, and I really don’t know what I’m going to do. I'm just trying to find something. I don’t fault Levitan properties at all because they’ve been such a great management team. I’ve never had trouble with them, but this was just so sudden.”
The letter, as with the decision not to renew leases, had come from the new owners, a New York-based property management company and student housing developer called Park7.
Park7 did not respond to requests for comment from the Arizona Daily Sun, but according to city staff, the company has been working on a redevelopment project for that area for several years.
On Wednesday, residents did receive some breathing room after the City of Flagstaff announced that city officials had reached out to Park7 to ask for additional time.
According to the city, Park7 agreed to allow all tenants to seek extensions of their leases to last up till Dec. 31.
Even so, the sale has plunged tenants, some of whom have lived there for as long as 30 years, into Flagstaff’s notoriously difficult housing market. And for tenants, the sale may have come at a particularly bad time, with the start of the semester at Northern Arizona University just days away and many rentals already taken by students.
Mary Mooney is one of those tenants who has lived at the Flagstaff Village Apartments for more than three decades.
“It's very, very horrible. Trying to find another place in this town is extremely hard. I’ve found nothing yet,” Mooney said. “Almost everything is geared towards student housing, rent-by-the-bed or they’re not pet-friendly. I have pets, I'm not going to have my pets homeless -- but of course I might end up being homeless.”
Mooney said she and her roommate have been looking at local housing that is geared for low-income seniors. But Mooney said they have found that even by just being on Social Security and Medicare and working two days a week at a gas station, they don’t qualify for many of those options.
On top of that, Mooney said, she knows that even if they could qualify, there are often long waitlists of up to several years for those programs.
Mooney added that she also feels somewhat betrayed by the sudden announcement, especially having always thought of herself as a good tenant.
“There was no notice on a bulletin board or letter sent to us that the building is being sold, that a sale was pending or something. Nothing like that; they couldn't even be courteous enough to let us know,” Mooney said.
For his part, Barry Levitan of LIPS said the final sale of the property occurred just days before tenants were informed. Levitan said the sale occurred on Aug. 2, although it had been in the works for several years.
But he added he was somewhat surprised to see that the sale had come as so much of a shock to so many residents. Levitan said while they have not been advertising the information that the building might sell, neither have they been trying to hide it.
Levitan would not say how much the sale was for.
As survey crews have worked on the area ahead of the sale and redevelopment, Levitan said they have received questions form tenants and have always been open and honest with them, telling them that the building was for sale and that there was a potential buyer, but nothing was final at this point.
“It could have been that the buyer could have walked away with the money that they sank into it and not bought it,” Levitan said. “I'm sort of surprised that it wasn't better known. I'm not going to advertise, ‘Hey, we could be selling but possibly not. So everybody leave,’ and then have it not sell.”
As the likelihood of the sale increased over July, Levitan said they also made the call not to fill any new vacancies in any of the other properties LIPS owns and manages, to give priority to residents of the Flagstaff Village Apartments.
Levitan said they have only a few units that come available at a time but even so, they have been able to secure units for about eight tenants out of Flagstaff Village Apartments to other properties since the sale occurred.
For Erin O’Loughlin, who has lived with her boyfriend at the apartment for four years, the experience has only reinforced the troubles Flagstaff faces in terms of housing.
O’Loughlin said they will likely ask for an extension for at least a few months while they figure out where to go next, but she added that, for the long term, she doesn’t see how they can stay in Flagstaff.
O’Loughlin said that at this point they could be able to stay with a friend for the two years her boyfriend has left until he graduates from NAU, but after that, they will likely be looking to move away altogether. And that’s a choice O’Loughlin said she doesn’t want to have to make, preferring to stay in Flagstaff if she could.
She said, even after this experience, she has to applaud LIPS for being one of the only rental companies in Flagstaff that offers units at a price range that makes living here possible.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.