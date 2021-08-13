Tenants scramble to find housing after sale of Flagstaff Village Apartments

“It could have been that the buyer could have walked away with the money that they sank into it and not bought it,” Levitan said. “I'm sort of surprised that it wasn't better known. I'm not going to advertise, ‘Hey, we could be selling but possibly not. So everybody leave,’ and then have it not sell.”

As the likelihood of the sale increased over July, Levitan said they also made the call not to fill any new vacancies in any of the other properties LIPS owns and manages, to give priority to residents of the Flagstaff Village Apartments.

Levitan said they have only a few units that come available at a time but even so, they have been able to secure units for about eight tenants out of Flagstaff Village Apartments to other properties since the sale occurred.

For Erin O’Loughlin, who has lived with her boyfriend at the apartment for four years, the experience has only reinforced the troubles Flagstaff faces in terms of housing.

O’Loughlin said they will likely ask for an extension for at least a few months while they figure out where to go next, but she added that, for the long term, she doesn’t see how they can stay in Flagstaff.