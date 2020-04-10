Telemedicine brings new challenges and rewards to Flagstaff doctors

It may have taken a national emergency to get it going, but Flagstaff’s physicians are hoping telemedicine is here to stay.
Among numerous local health care organizations now offering remote appointments, North Country Healthcare and Flagstaff Family Care Clinic have both expanded their existing telemedicine offerings to meet the new demand resulting from social isolation measures set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is overall the safest way to see patients while not exposing our staff, not exposing providers and not further exposing patients sitting in the waiting room next to each other, even if they’re sitting six feet apart,” said Dr. Andrew Martin with Flagstaff Family Care.
With more patients remotely, Martin said local practices have also been able to conserve much-needed personal protective equipment.
Though the transition to telemedicine happened quickly in response to the coronavirus, it was a jump some have been looking to make for years.
“Larger, traditional brick and mortar medical organizations have been looking at the model that commercial medicine has been using for quite a long time and we’ve been really, really wanting to utilize direct-to-patient telemedicine; however, historically, there’s always been a lot of barriers to do that,” said Dr. Brandon Abbott with North Country. “As a result of the state of emergency, a lot of those barriers have been lifted or relaxed.”
In just a few weeks, North Country has trained all its providers in telemedicine, tripling the existing number of those who previously were able to work with patients remotely.
Abbott has been practicing telemedicine through North Country, seeing patients in areas such as Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. In the past few weeks, he said the number of patients using telemedicine has spiked exponentially.
Unlike previous North Country video appointments, which streamed from clinic to clinic, doctors can now stream directly to patients’ homes, a change Abbott said not only allows doctors to see more patients during the pandemic, but also opens up new connections with patients.
Last week, in the background of one of Abbott’s video appointments, he was able to see the artwork created by one of his longtime patients, who is an artist.
“It opened up a totally unique aspect that we really hadn’t connected on before and I think that will really impact the therapeutic relationship significantly,” Abbott said.
Though, in many cases, remote visits can be more challenging for doctors, Abbott said the more patient-directed exams necessary through telemedicine can be empowering for patients, such as when they learn how to take their pulse for the first time.
Flagstaff Family Care has seen a similar growth in telemedicine use, with about 65% of its patients now using the service, saving many from regular commutes from locations such as Show Low, Snowflake and Lake Havasu City. Although the clinic began to set up its telemedicine program about two years ago, insurance companies would not cover the cost to patients, so the practice did not offer it.
With insurance now on board because of COVID-19, the clinic was able to activate these services in a matter of hours and has now been offering phone and video appointments for four weeks, during which doctors, physician assistants and nurses have all begun adapting to this new style.
“This is a new way for us to practice medicine,” said Dr. Michelle Doroz. “It really goes against how most of us were trained in medicine, where you rely a lot on exam skills and interaction with the patient. Now we kind of have to put a lot of what we’ve learned in training aside and adjust to how we have to now treat and diagnose.”
Physicians at the clinic said they work with many patients who are chronically ill and cannot afford to be without medical care for the duration of Gov. Doug Ducey’s month-long stay-at-home order.
“I think this is a very frightening time for everybody. For us as medical care workers, but also for the community as a whole,” said Dr. Mary Porvaznik. “I think they’re frightened and they’re following the governor’s rules and staying home and doing what they’re supposed to do to protect the community. But we also are concerned that they continue to take care of themselves.”
Televisits with patients have also been useful in serving the clinic’s student patients, many of whom returned to homes outside of Flagstaff last month when Northern Arizona University switched its instruction to online.
“It’s very nice for them to be able to call in and continue the continuity of care, rather than them being home trying to find another doctor,” Porvaznik said.
Although many patients have embraced local telemedicine options, it is not fitting for everyone, especially individuals without internet access. Phone calls remain an option during the pandemic, but make it difficult for doctors to make their own observations of a patient’s condition.
“As much as we think that technology is here, it really varies for everybody,” Porvaznik said.
And though telemedicine has its benefits, and especially shows promise in areas such as behavioral health, providers agreed it cannot replace all forms of direct patient care, especially neurological, chest or abdominal concerns as well as prenatal care and infant exams.
“Some of those signs or tests that we do cannot be done by the patient themselves,” Martin said. “There has to be other hands on the body doing certain things so as a provider, we’re kind of limited in that way, but I think we’re trying to do the best we can.”
Nevertheless, telemedicine could be beneficial in the future during flu season to reduce the spread of the illness, as well as during major snowstorms and weather events that force medical office closures.
“I think that the medical community as a whole looks at this as a way forward,” Abbott said. “There’s the hope that crisis spurs innovation and this is one thing that certainly we would hope to stay.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.