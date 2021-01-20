Teachers can apply for Adopt-A-Teacher $5,000 drawing through Friday

Arizona teachers can apply for Desert Financial Credit Union’s annual Adopt-A-Teacher program, which randomly selects five teachers to receive $5,000 in classroom supplies, technology and equipment.

The deadline to apply is through Friday, Jan. 22. The application asks teachers to share their classroom wish lists. There are no current applicants from northern Arizona.

In past years teachers have requested items including webcams and digital subscriptions for remote classes. Each teacher is “adopted” between January and June and enjoys special invitations, surprises and perks during the semester on behalf of Desert Financial.

“We’ve all heard the stories about teachers spending their own hard-earned money to buy supplies,” said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial Credit Union. “As strong supporters of teachers and education, we want to give some deserving teachers all the tools they need to succeed.”

To apply, visit https://solutions.desertfinancial.com/AdoptATeacher.

