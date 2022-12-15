Tax scam targets Coconino County property owners

- BBB risk index: 5.6

- Share of total scams reported: 1.8%

- Share of scams that reported a monetary loss: 38.0%

- Median reported loss: $139

Credit card scams are very similar to identity theft scams and often share the same end goal: to make unauthorized transactions or steal your identity. Scammers will contact you, claiming to be your bank or credit card company, and ask you to verify your account information. Occasionally, the scam will be done over an email requesting you click a link to confirm your information, but instead, the link downloads malware to your device.

To entice you to give your information, these scammers often offer a better interest rate, inform you that they need to send you a new card as your old one has been compromised, or tell you that they need to verify a charge.

In order to avoid this, consider how your bank or credit card company usually contacts you and check directly with your bank or credit card company using a trusted customer service number to verify the request or offer.

