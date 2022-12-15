Tax scam targets Coconino County property owners

Property owners bewareL scammers have been reaching out to residents in Coconino County claiming their property taxes are overdue and that consequences like wage garnishment and property seizure are right around the corner.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s, Attorney’s and Treasurer’s Offices say the scammers are claiming to be from “Tax Assessment Securities.” Community members are told by the scammers that they’ve been sent a "warrant," and that the State of Arizona will begin seizing the property owner’s social security benefits or wages.
The callers then provide a toll-free number for people to call and settle their debt.
The Coconino County Treasurer’s Office said they never send property owners “warrants” for unpaid taxes and don’t settle tax debt through third parties.
If you’ve received a notice from “Tax Assessment Securities,” the Coconino County Treasurer’s Office would like you to contact them directly at (928) 679-8188. There, you can ask questions about your tax status.
Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.