Taking fundraising to new heights: CCSO raises $4,000 for Special Olympics Arizona in gravity defying event

What does it feel like to rappel down a 27-story building in downtown Phoenix? Lt. Garrett Pugh, a Coconino County detention officer knows. He’s done it twice.

“It really was [nerve-wracking] when you first get on the edge and you have to lean back into the harness,” said Pugh, who had traveled backward in a harness down the CityScape building on Washington Street in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 19 for the second time.

Opting for cargo shorts on a hot desert day, Pugh was strapped into rappelling gear by professionals and offered the chance to travel roughly the length of a football field — straight down.

“For me, leading up to it last year I wasn’t nervous at all. When I got up on the edge I could feel the nerves hitting, I could feel all of that. This year, I was nervous all the way up, then when I got up there it was kind of like riding a bike,” Pugh said.

The experience was about more than a cheap thrill, and it certainly wasn’t cheap. Every person in a helmet and harness had to raise $1,000 for their place in the Sun City event. The price paid for the plunge goes straight to charity.

“Over the Edge” is a statewide fundraiser for Special Olympics Arizona. It’s designed to highlight the courage of athletes with mental and physical health challenges by encouraging Arizonans to dig deep and face a daunting challenge of their own.

“Over the Edge, their standpoint is putting people without learning disabilities or physical disabilities into a position to understand the difficulties that the athletes overcome every day, through life, every time they go out there and compete,” explained Pugh. “It’s difficult for you to get up on the edge and face the fear of going over 27 stories. You have control of how fast you go. You have control of that, but, really, if you’ve never done it before you have no control.”

For every $1,000 raised two athletes are able to participate, at no charge, in a full year of Special Olympics activities. According to Pugh, more than $100,000 dollars were raised in November.

This year he was accompanied by three other people from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and a Wellpath employee who works as a contractor for CCSO. Together, they raised $4,000 for Special Olympics in order to take their shot at defying gravity.

“There was a lot of joking and bantering between myself and the other people who were doing it because we knew one of them was afraid of heights. They get nervous in buildings,” Pugh said with an eye-crinkling chuckle.

Deputies and detention officers like Pugh weren’t the only ones who turned up to rappel down the almost 300-foot drop. Athletes from the Special Olympics, and mascots (in full regalia) from the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Coyotes also made their way down the building to raise money.

CCSO got involved in the charity event because of Pugh, who approached the sheriff with his hopes to participate. He received approval to represent CCSO officially with a team, and he set to work raising money and recruiting rappelers.

Pugh emailed his CCSO colleagues, challenging them to step up to the edge or support their colleagues in their journey down a drop as tall as Big Ben.

The Over the Edge fundraiser and challenge isn’t the only charitable event Pugh is involved in, as he spearheads the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Polar Plunge. Both events bring in money for the Special Olympics — a cause Pugh admires. Still, he believes in philanthropy in general and says Special Olympics is just one worthy cause he’s proud to support.

“I have kids,” Pugh said. “If I could instill anything in my kids, it’s that the only thing you can always give is your time. It is one thing you don’t have to pay for. It doesn’t cost anything. If you have it, there’s no point in wasting it.”