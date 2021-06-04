Tackling tribal connectivity: NAU scientist Vigil-Hayes developing broadband solutions for rural areas

Expanding broadband to tribal communities is not just a technical challenge, it’s also a social and political one, says Morgan Vigil-Hayes, a computer scientist at Northern Arizona University.
Since 2018, Vigil-Hayes has participated in several projects aimed at addressing the challenges of tribal connectivity, a personal research passion dating back to her dissertation and a topic that became even more pressing during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because tribes have [network] sovereignty, it means very specific things for their data -- for policies surrounding data, for policies surrounding network infrastructure -- and from a technical policy standpoint it provides a really unique point for understanding network architecture, data information systems, and also how to make them work resiliently and in decentralized manner,” Vigil-Hayes said. “It’s a very fascinating space to think about different types of innovation in broadband.”
Such developments have included attempting to extend network reach using television white space, frequencies within the radio broadcast spectrum that are unused, particularly since television moved to more digital formats. Unlike Wi-Fi, Vigil-Hayes said, TV white space is a promising means to extend connectivity to remote areas because it can cover long distances and navigate around obstacles such as trees. It is also less costly than installing fiber-optic cables to homes in areas without infrastructure.
In all her broadband work, Vigil-Hayes said she strives to bring in community input as much as possible because residents are the experts in where digital divides exist and can provide the best indication of specific connectivity needs.
“When you start working with anything with the internet, you get into a space that is shaped by policy,” she said. “You have to be able to navigate not only the technical aspects of things, but also where the technical intersects with the political and intersects with the social, too, because there are all these social forces that influence how this infrastructure is being used and what it means for broadband to be good enough.”
Mapping access
In her first major broadband project three years ago, Vigil-Hayes joined scientists from the University of California Santa Barbara, Arizona State University and Georgia Institute of Technology as a co-principal investigator on PuebloConnect, an effort to extend internet connectivity to three tribal communities north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. To transmit data to these pueblos, the team had to apply for an experimental license to use part of the radio broadcast spectrum allocated for another organization, even though it was unused.
“That’s a policy issue where there is a resource that is, for all intents and purposes, available,” Vigil-Hayes said. “It’s not being used -- right next to a community that does experience significant digital divide -- and yet, the way the policy is written, you can’t just go and use that spectrum.”
Vigil-Hayes led a group of students in a mobile broadband mapping initiative in response to the project by taking measurements throughout the region using various cellphone SIM cards, and discovered their readings did not match federal maps -- which reflected over-reporting by cellular providers. These findings were concerning, she said, but the project’s improved maps can be used to direct state and federal funding for broadband expansion to the communities that need it most.
To provide additional readings for broadband mapping, Vigil-Hayes encourages community members to use the Federal Communications Commission’s new app, “FCC Speed Test,” which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
“The more people that we have doing that here in northern Arizona, the better our maps become, and the more we can argue for new policies and new resources that can ultimately serve us better,” Vigil-Hayes said. “Just participating in efforts like that can be a huge win for our northern Arizona communities.”
Supporting students
Vigil-Hayes’ latest broadband efforts have brought her closer to home as she and her team attempt to expand internet access in northern Arizona, especially for students.
She has partnered with STAR School outside of Leupp to test a prototype of Digital Backpack, or DigiPack, a software program designed to help address remote learning challenges that have arisen on the Navajo Nation for families lacking internet connectivity at home.
DigiPack allows students’ mobile devices to upload automatically completed work or download new assignments while students have access to the internet, such as while visiting Wi-Fi hotspot locations, so they can focus on attending their remote classes or participating in interactive online activities. The new assignments will then be available for them to complete offline.
“We’re really trying to blur the hard edge between when you do and do not have internet connectivity and trying to make their experience with remote learning more smooth and less frustrating,” Vigil-Hayes said, noting the need for academic resilience beyond the pandemic to allow students to access take-home assignments, after-school learning activities, or attend their normal classes if a natural disaster or other event hinders access to school.
DigiPack will be further developed and tested in the coming months as Vigil-Hayes works with STAR School and colleagues from NAU, UC Santa Barbara, and Georgia Tech to conceptualize how the tool might be used to prevent learning loss over school breaks.