Tackling tribal connectivity: NAU scientist Vigil-Hayes developing broadband solutions for rural areas

In all her broadband work, Vigil-Hayes said she strives to bring in community input as much as possible because residents are the experts in where digital divides exist and can provide the best indication of specific connectivity needs.

“When you start working with anything with the internet, you get into a space that is shaped by policy,” she said. “You have to be able to navigate not only the technical aspects of things, but also where the technical intersects with the political and intersects with the social, too, because there are all these social forces that influence how this infrastructure is being used and what it means for broadband to be good enough.”

Mapping access

In her first major broadband project three years ago, Vigil-Hayes joined scientists from the University of California Santa Barbara, Arizona State University and Georgia Institute of Technology as a co-principal investigator on PuebloConnect, an effort to extend internet connectivity to three tribal communities north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. To transmit data to these pueblos, the team had to apply for an experimental license to use part of the radio broadcast spectrum allocated for another organization, even though it was unused.