Sycamore Creek closed Saturday for flood risk

A portion of the Coconino National Forest surrounding Sycamore Creek will temporarily close at 6 a.m. Saturday due to an increased risk of flash flooding.

The closed area includes Parsons Trailhead, Parsons Trail north (including Parson's Spring), and the confluence of Sycamore Creek and the Verde River.

The Coconino National Forest said via press release that the temporarily closed area has a heightened risk of flash flooding during the monsoon season due to post-fire debris that accumulated in Sycamore Creek following the Rafael Fire.

The Rafael Fire burned through the Sycamore Creek drainage in June 2021. Monsoonal rains occurring locally or within the broader watershed may cause flash flooding due to steep canyons located around the creek. Due to the span of the creek's watershed, storms that can create flash floods in the Sycamore Creek area can occur miles away and may not be easily visible.

The Coconino Nation Forest is coordinating with the National Weather Service to determine when to lift the temporary closure. The closure will likely remain in place until monsoonal precipitation decreases enough that the area can be safely reopened. Future closures may be deemed necessary the U.S. Forest Service continues to monitor debris flow activity in the area.

There is a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday, and the National Weather Service anticipates a 30% chances of rain on Sunday.

For more details, including a map of the closed area, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/coconino/alerts-notices.