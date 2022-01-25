Suspected trespasser shot, killed at Flagstaff apartment

A suspected trespasser was shot and killed at a Flagstaff apartment early Sunday, officials say.

Officers with the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of someone attempting to trespass at one of the apartments inside of a multi-unit complex near Lake Mary Road and Interstate 17 shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to department spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.

Officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound when they arrived, Brockman said. Officials have yet to release the name of the man.

The suspected shooter was still at the scene when police arrived amd cooperated with investigators. Brockman said they are not looking for any additional suspects. Additional information about whether they will face any charges in connection with the shooting were not immediately available Monday.

Anyone with any information should contact Flagstaff police's Det. Carlson at 928-679-4060 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

