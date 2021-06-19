Susan Brown to become deputy manager for Coconino County

Coconino County announced Friday that Susan Brown had been promoted to the position of deputy county manager.

Brown has been with the county for over two decades after coming to work as county property manager in the Facilities Management Department in 1998. At the time, the county was in the midst of a capital facilities construction program that occurred from 1996 to 2004.

In 2009, she stepped into the role of facilities management director, of which she has served for the last 12 years. In that roll, Brown often helped with strategic planning for the organization.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Sue for 33 years. In that time, I’ve understood her to be savvy, caring, dynamic and tenacious. Her heart of service has shaped and will continue to shape Coconino County,” County Manager Steve Peru said in a statement.

County officials say Brown’s experience working with each department in the county has allowed her to develop a depth of knowledge of the services it provides to the public, as well as build strong relationships within the county and its partners.