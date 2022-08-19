Survey: Bipartisan majority of Arizonans support permanent uranium mining ban around Grand Canyon

Arizona voters strongly support the Grand Canyon Protection Act (GCPA) regardless of party affiliation or regional proximity, according to a recent survey by opinion research firm GQR.

Introduced to Congress earlier this year, the act would permanently protect more than a million acres of federal land around the Grand Canyon from future uranium mining. The GCPA has passed in the Arizona House of Representatives, but has yet to be passed in the state Senate.

Numerous tribal authorities, environmental advocates and legislators remain steadfast in their vocal support of the act, and according to the GQR survey, their position is shared by a growing majority of Arizonans.

If passed, the GCPA would withdraw more than a million acres of federal land from mineral extraction, including uranium, effectively making permanent the 20-year moratorium on new uranium mining claims placed over the Grand Canyon area in 2012. The act would also initiate a study on domestic uranium supplies to ensure that there is sufficient supply to meet “future national security requirements.”

The GQR survey queried 600 Arizonans likely to vote in the 2022 general election, including an oversample of 100 Hispanic voters, and claims a 95% confidence level.

Results from the survey showed “there is a very strong support for a permanent ban,” said Anna Greenberg, senior partner with GQR.

“What’s striking about this support is that it’s true across party and true across the state,” Greenberg said.

A total of 67% of voters polled supported the GCPA, and only 15% opposed. Broken into party affiliations, 87% of Democrats, 69% of Independents and 49% of Republicans were in support of the act. If the latter seems low, it’s important to note that “more than twice as many Republicans support the ban than oppose it,” Greenberg said.

The survey also asked voters to evaluate the importance of other general issues, such as gas prices and energy dependence on foreign countries. Support for the GCPA appears to be built partly on the back of other concerns, Greenberg said, namely water security.

“Protecting a clean water supply is a primary issue for everyone,” Greenberg said.

The survey reported the issue as “very important” to 95% of Democrats, 90% of Independents and 89% of Republicans.

The impact of uranium mining on water supplies has long been a focus of environmental advocates and tribal communities in the Grand Canyon region, especially the Havasupai, who have decried the potential for aquifer contamination posed by uranium mining activities. Much of this conflict has been centered on the Pinyon Plain mine, a uranium mine located 7 miles south of Grand Canyon National Park.

“Uranium mining needs to be stopped, as well a permanent closure of Pinyon Plain mine,” said Stuart Chavez, a tribal council member for the Havasupai. “The GCPA is one step in the right direction, important for our people and for future generations.”

The generational impacts of uranium mining are well known, said Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation.

He believes there is a direct link between the volume of uranium mining waste and the high rate of cancer on the Navajo Nation, which holds more than 500 open uranium mines.

“That’s probably why you see a bipartisan support [for the GCPA], because of the many cancers you see in the area,” Nez said. “We stand by protecting the Grand Canyon area for the health and well-being of all citizens.”

Uranium mining and its potential effect on water is also a concern for wildlife, said Scott Garlid, executive director of the Arizona Wildlife Federation (AZWF).

“The concern is that small seeps will contaminate watering holes,” Garlid said, noting that the AZWF “supports use of public land” and is “not anti-mining.”

But given the potential for harm to water supplies, tribal communities and wildlife, he said uranium mining in the Grand Canyon Region -- which also hosts “the finest mule deer population in North America” -- “just doesn’t make sense.”

“We overwhelmingly support permanent protection,” Garlid said.

These concerns notwithstanding, the GCPA is too aggressive, said Curtis Moore, vice president of marketing for Energy Fuels Inc., which owns Pinyon Plain mine and is a leading producer of uranium in the U.S.

“We haven't taken a position on the act,” Moore said. “But the U.S. is dangerously dependent on China and Russia for uranium and other critical minerals. Banning all mining in the region for these minerals appears to be a heavy-handed approach.”

He added that Energy Fuels would be “happy” to work with legislators on “science-based initiatives that ensure the Grand Canyon is protected forever.”

The area isn’t as important to uranium production as industry leaders claim, said Amber Reimondo, energy director for the Grand Canyon Trust.

“According to the EIA, just 0.2 percent of uranium resource areas in the U.S. are found within the mining ban boundaries,” Reimondo said. “Anyone who claims that we need to be able to mine for uranium near the Grand Canyon in order to be independent of Russia is at best exaggerating the uranium potential of this region and possibly, only seizing on a geopolitical crisis to benefit their own bottom line.”

Industry will “use any excuse” said Raúl Grijalva, U.S. representative for Arizona’s third congressional district and chair of the House Natural Resources Committee.

“It's past time to permanently ban dangerous uranium mining near the Grand Canyon and in the region,” Grijalva said. “We can’t continue to allow industry funded talking points to convince us otherwise.”

According to Grijalva, the has passed in the House of Representatives, but so far has failed to make it through the Senate. It has been “stripped” from several bills already, including the Inflation Reduction Act, and legislators are currently looking for another “vehicle” to carry the GCPA.

Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, who initially introduced the act, remain instrumental in finding a way to get the GCPA “over the finish line,” Grijalva said, adding that there was a potential for legislators to put together a new “land bill” for this congressional session was over.

“With Sinema’s help, Kelly’s help, I’m hopeful that we can get around whatever individual obstacles we have,” Grijalva said. “We’re going to try and attach it to something, we’re going to continue to explore that.”