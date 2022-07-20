Supporting the supporters: Victim Witness offers resources for families of sexual assault survivors

Victim Witness Services of Northern Arizona will host a new peer support group for the families of survivors of sexual assault beginning Tuesday, July 26 in response to observations advocates are making in the field.

According to the Center for Disease Control, one in three women and one in six men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime, and according to Victim Witness Services, there has been a local uptick in sexual assault cases -- a trend with ripple effects.

“As the sexual assault caseload grows, we’ve noticed working with our clients that those who support survivors often don’t know how to get support themselves,” explained Deborah Fresquez, an advocate supervisor at Victim Witness Services.

“Trauma is intense and heavy. We as advocates get to work one-on-one with survivors to help them through that," said Quinn Hernandez, a mobile victim advocate. “But their families need support, too.”

As an advocate, he’s seen families who want to show up for the survivors in their life.

“Family members feel stuck. They want to be supportive. They don’t want to cause any damage,” Fresquez added.

It's why the group is aimed at connecting families with valuable information that is meant to help them act as support systems for the people in their lives who have experienced trauma directly.

Moreover, the group is designed to break down isolation for supporters.

“It’s OK to be a part of these support groups ... to know that there are people who are in the same boat," Hernandez said. "Being a victim strips you of power and makes you feel alone."

“It works. I can tell you it works.” Fresquez echoed, emphasizing that community is a valuable resource. “Once people realize they’re not alone, it’s amazing to see the relationships that grow out of these groups.”

The meetings will be led by an experienced professional counselor who has previously facilitated domestic violence support groups. The first iteration of the family peer support group will take place across five weeks. At the end of that time frame, facilitators will work with group members to assess their needs and build the program out from there.

For now, joining the group is as simple as calling Victim Witness Services at (928) 856-7676 or visiting https://vwscoconino.org/ for more information.

Because of the program’s dedication to confidentiality, the location will not be publicly posted.